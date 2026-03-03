Giants QB Jaxson Dart Can't Wait to Get Started Working with John Harbaugh

From all accounts, one of the most critical and newest relationships on the New York Giants is off to a glowing start.

That relationship is between head coach John Harbaugh and second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, who first sat down to chop things up even before Harbaugh was officially hired to steer Big Blue into a new and winning era of football.

“He loves the way that I play the game,” Dart said during an interview on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast .

“And I think that was one thing that kind of drew our relationship from a competitive standpoint. Like, he knows how much I love the sport, how passionate I am to go out there and compete at a high level, and he’s the exact same way.”

Dart has admitted in the past that losing ate away at his core, and he certainly wasn’t the only player on the roster to feel that way.

Despite having put together a solid rookie campaign in which he completed 63.7% of his pass attempts for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns to just five interceptions, while also rushing for 487 yards on 86 carries and nine scores, Dart’s heroics and fearless style of play weren’t enough to lift the Giants out of what has mostly been a decade-plus of doldrums.

With Harbaugh, who has built a formula for winning football, now in the building, the expectation is that it will change and that the Giants will be among those in the discussion for the 2026 postseason.

Dart, along with his current and future teammates, will get their first inside and up-close look at Harbaugh’s expectations and how he envisions what a winning identity for the offense, defense, and special teams looks like soon enough.

The Giants, because they have a new head coach, will commence their offseason program on April 6, two weeks before any team with a returning head coach is permitted to open its program.

The Giants will also benefit from an extra minicamp before the draft, giving them a feel for the tempo of a Harbaugh-run practice.

Dart said he's excited to get the ball rolling.

“I can’t wait to play for a coach like him, who instills a relentless mindset—from his coaching staff to his players to the whole organization,” he said.