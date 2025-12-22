NY Giants Offense Flunks Week 16 Test Against Minnesota Vikings Defense

What more is there to say about the New York Giants , whose losing streak has now extended to nine games? This is a team for whom the best thing that can happen is for the season to end.

Alas, there are two more weeks left to go, but at this point, the Giants have recorded so many F-grades on our weekly report card that one feels numb watching this team try only to come up empty.

That said, let’s get into the grades.

Offense: F

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The coaching always talks about the need to finish games, right? Well, how about the offense start finishing drives before they worry about finishing games? Three trips to the end zone this week and zero points to show for it.

Want to know why? Try 141 yards of net offense, 13 net yards passing, 20% third-down conversion rate, and only 12 first downs. You’re not going to win games with that kind of putrid production.

Young Jaxson Dart had his worst game as a pro, going 7-of-13 for 33 yards (again, 13 net yards passing!) as interim head coach Mike Kafka, in leaning more heavily on the running game (sans Dart, who had just one designed run among his two rushing attempts likely was trying to protect him from the clever designs and aggressiveness of Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Dart was sacked five times and threw an interception, though he didn't have help from his receivers, who had three drops this week, two by tight end Theo Johnson.

Just an overall poor showing by a unit that has otherwise been passable.

Defense: B-

Dec 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) reacts with teammates against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The defense came up with two takeaways and should have had a third one on the pick-6 that wasn’t, thanks to a neutral zone infraction by Abdul Carter.

The run defense was acceptable this week for the most part, but what wasn’t acceptable were the four third-down conversions the defense allowed, in which the Vikings needed at least 10 yards.

What also wasn’t acceptable was the unnecessary roughness penalty against slot cornerback Dru Phillips after the play was over, which gave the Vikings a fresh set of downs and allowed them to add a field goal to their scoring total.

Special Teams: B

Dec 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants kicker Ben Sauls (30) reacts against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Other than for rookie Ben Sauls booting the opening kickoff out of bounds, the special teams play this week was acceptable. Sauls hit both of his field goal attempts.

Jamie Gillan punted well, coming up with a 39.5 net average on two punts. Gunner Olszewski had a nine 29-yard kickoff return, finishing with a 23.7 average, while Deonte Banks added a 30-yarder for a 28.0 yard average.

Again, not perfect, but actually one of the better showings by this unit in recent weeks.

Coaching: C-

Dec 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Mike Kafka (Interim) reacts against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In some ways, we understand the decision to go run-heavy with the game plan, but where was the balance?

We’re talking 30 rushing attempts and only 19 drop-backs, with the Giants running the ball on 16 of their first 19 plays.

We’re not sure that the initial run-heavy plan ever allowed Dart to get into a groove, and it showed.

And why not attempt a field goal on the opening drive with the ball at the Vikings’ 10-yard line? So many questions remain, with so few answers.

