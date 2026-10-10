Giants 2027 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch This Weekend

As New York Giants fans continue to bask in the glow of their first sole possession of first place in the NFC East since 2022, the coaching staff and scouting department are focused on the future.

The Giants (3-1) are preparing for a Week 5 showdown with the Washington Commanders (1-3) at Northwest Stadium. Meanwhile, several Big Blue scouts will keep a close eye on the college football weekend slate, eyeing potential targets as they make their respective cases for selection in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Despite showing notable improvement in all three phases of the game, the Giants are still likely to enter draft season with several needs on their roster. The team’s biggest needs remain along the interior of both its offensive and defensive lines. Coach John Harbaugh also appears to want to add talent at receiver.

In that regard, here is a look at four players the Giants may keep a close eye on this weekend.

David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

Sep 19, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone (0) reacts during the second half against the New Mexico Lobos at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few games in college football offer as much intrigue as this weekend’s annual Red River Shootout between Oklahoma and Texas. Widely considered a first-round prospect, Stone should be eager to exhibit his talents to the scores of additional eyes on the Sooners and Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Although most believe a dedicated nose tackle would best serve New York’s interests, Stone’s ability to align in multiple spots on the defensive front makes him a compelling option.

The 6-foot-3, 312-pounder has great length and a strong anchor. Stone can shed blocks when defending the run and win his battles when rushing the passer.

Despite being just over two weeks removed from a dislocated kneecap, Stone appears healthy and ready to contribute at a high level for the foreseeable future.

While Texas enters this matchup unbeaten (4-0), its offensive line has struggled with both pass protection and consistently facilitating the run. Stone has the strength and experience to expose the Longhorns’ deficiencies while showcasing his potential value to a team in need of defensive line help, like the Giants.

Maraad Watson, NT, Texas

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for yards while having his shirt tugged on by Texas Longhorns Maraad Watson (98) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Stone can offer positional versatility, Watson would give the Giants a bona fide nose tackle. Though he may currently be considered a Day 3 option, the Irvington, New Jersey, native could improve his draft stock, and his appeal to the Giants, by refining his ability to stuff the run and sack the quarterback.

At 6-foot-3, 313 pounds, Watson has the physical prowess to take on the double-team and hold the point. At his best, Watson is a true run-down anchor and an exceptional tackler.

With a strong showing against the Sooners, he has the chance to outshine both his competition and his teammates as he vies for the attention of NFL scouts in the Red River Shootout this weekend.

Cayden Green, OL, Missouri

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Cayden Green (70) waits for the snap during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given New York’s penchant for versatility, especially along the line, Green is certainly one to watch this weekend as his Missouri Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Green is most comfortable aligning on the left side, with the skill set to play either tackle or guard.

Often described as an immovable object, the 6-foot-5, 324-pound lineman plays with tremendous power, allowing him to anchor in both the run and the pass. With the Aggies expected to test Missouri’s ability to protect quarterback Austin Simmons, Green would be wise to protect the corner against speed while paving the way for the run.

Braylon Staley, WR, Tennessee

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) celebrates a touchdown during a game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is at his best when devising schemes that use receivers capable of delivering significant yardage after the catch. Staley has been a “YAC” machine for the Vols, having manufactured 389 yards after the catch in 2025.

If he can exploit the Arkansas Razorbacks’ secondary this weekend, Staley’s connection with Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon could put him on Big Blue’s radar come draft time.

While Staley will need to broaden his route tree at the pro level, his elite speed will help him succeed, even as a rookie. If the Giants are in the market for a mid-to-late-round slot option, Staley checks several of the traits needed to thrive in Nagy’s offense.

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