Giants Back in the DT Market After Brutal Spring Injury Blow

Just when the New York Giants thought their work was done on their defensive line, along comes the injury bug to remind them that it’s not.

The Giants, who last week lost veteran Roy Robertson-Harris to a torn Achilles and who are also thought to be waiting on Sam Roberts to be cleared from an offseason procedure he underwent for an undisclosed ailment, worked out defensive tackle Eddie Goldman on Tuesday.

Veteran DT Eddie Goldman, who played last year for the #Commanders, worked out for the #Giants today, source said. The 32-year-old started six games in 2025. pic.twitter.com/qHzb022AOr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 26, 2026

Goldman, 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, is an eight-year NFL veteran who played six of those seasons for the Chicago Bears, starting in 2015 after they drafted him in the second round out of Florida State.

Goldman's time with the Bears overlapped with current Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy's when Nagy was the Bears' head coach from 2018-2021.

Goldman, who can play nose tackle or defensive end, opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to the Bears in 2021 and retired the following season. E returned to the NFL in 2024 with the Falcons and then spent last season with the Commanders.

Goldman’s most productive season came in his rookie campaign, when he registered a career-high 4.5 sacks that season. Overall, he has 14 career sacks in 111 games (89 starts), and has 175 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 21 quarterback hits.

Robertson-Harris was injured during the Giants’ third OTA practice last Thursday. He has yet to be placed on injured reserve, but that move is forthcoming, which will, of course, open another roster spot.

The Giants were thin at defensive tackle last week, losing Robertson-Harris and not having Roberts available for the team’s practice.

In addition, veterans DJ Reader and Shelby Harris were both absent from the voluntary workout, though it’s unknown if that was due to anything injury-related or if it was just a planned absence.

The Giants will have a brand new starting defensive line in 2026 after losing Robertson-Harris to injury and trading Dexter Lawerence to the Bengals before the draft.

In addition to Reader and Harris, the Giants also have Zacch Pickens, who was claimed off waivers from the Chiefs a couple of weeks ago, free agent Leki Fotu, and second-year man Darius Alexander, who will compete for rotational snaps.

They also have rookies Bobby Jamison-Travis, one of their three sixth-round picks, and undrafted free agent Anquin Barnes, Jr., who will be looking to earn a piece of the pie.

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