Giants, Dolphins to Hold a Joint Practice This Summer

The New York Giants will be on the road quite a bit this summer.

In addition to the time they will spend at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia, for training camp, New York will be heading to Miami a tad early, where they are scheduled to play the Dolphins in Week 2.

There they will have at least one joint practice, according to Dolphins head coach (and one-time Giants fan) Jeff Hafley, who confirmed the news to the team’s beat reporters on Tuesday morning during their open OTA practice.

Due to construction at MetLife Stadium for the World Cup event, which wraps on Sunday, July 19, Giants head coach John Harbaugh had to take his team elsewhere for training camp.

That construction includes the restoration of any signage removed for the World Cup and the reinstallation of the turf field, which was removed in favor of a grass field.

No set date is known for when all the post-World Cup construction is expected to be completed, but it should be well in advance of the Giants’ first preseason game, an August 15 date against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Giants will then be the “visitors” in their Week 3 preseason finale against the Jets, though it is not official whether the two teams plan a joint practice just yet.

Last year, the Giants and Jets held back-to-back joint practices, with one practice held in Florham Park, where the Jets are headquartered, and the other in East Rutherford, where the Giants are based.

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