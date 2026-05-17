Why Giants' Week 1 Clash with Dallas Can Put the League on Notice

Although the New York Giants have yet to play a game this year, head coach John Harbaugh, by way of how he's run the offseason and roster building process, has shown that he’s not about to fool around when it comes to getting Big Blue back on track.

To that end, Harbaugh has already said that he has plans of playing the starters and key reserves in the preseason, something that his predecessor Brian Daboll didn’t necessarily prescribe to during his time as head coach.

Harbaugh’s reasoning for playing the starters and key reserves extends way beyond getting everyone acclimated to the new offensive and defensive systems that continue to be installed this spring.

It’s all about getting ready for the 2026 season, and more importantly, setting the tone for what’s to come.

Harbaugh and his Giants are going to be all about setting the tone of the regular season early, and what better opponent to do that against than the Dallas Cowboys, who will visit MetLife Stadium in Week 1 for a Sunday prime time game?

The Giants’ recent history against their NFC East rivals has been far from favorable, and that’s especially true when it comes to prime time games.

Confronting the Prime-Time Demons

Since 2016, the Giants are 0-2 against the Cowboys on Sunday night, having been outscored 63-16 in those games.

And try as we might, who could ever forget the proverbial kick in the groin that Dallas gave to the Giants in 2023 in a Sunday night game, which saw the Cowboys almost effortlessly steamroll over the hapless Giants 40-0 in front of a national audience?

Setting a New Standard

This recent history makes for a good setup for the Giants to open up the Harbaugh era. While the Cowboys have routinely failed to make deep playoff runs, they have been a major thorn in Big Blue’s side for years.

The Giants, meanwhile, have not fared well in Week 1 openers. Since 2020, New York is 1-5 to start the season (.162), their last Week 1 win coming in 2022. And in those games, the Giants have been outscored 162-62, New York continuously failing to show their readiness for the start of the season.

Reversing the September Slide

The Giants, in this year’s season opener, not only have the opportunity to set the tone for their 2026 campaign and doing so against a divisional foe, which would count a little extra in the standings since it will later factor into any tiebreakers needed to sort out the year-end playoff standings.

Before the postseason berths are sorted out, the Giants must cash in on the opportunity given to them by the league schedule makers to show their 2026 slate of opponents that days of uninspiring football are finally over.

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