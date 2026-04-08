Does Utah’s Spencer Fano Fit the John Harbaugh Blueprint for the Giants’ O-Line?

For years, the New York Giants ' offensive line has been terrible. It was over a decade ago when the offensive line operated as a source of pride for Giants fans.

Today, the offensive line has awoken the echoes of past successful units. However, that doesn't mean they should rest on their laurels as they welcome a new offensive scheme.

It is not the time to rest on their laurels. The Giants need to continue to improve the offensive line if they want to open up holes the way former offensive linemen for John Harbaugh have, especially if they want to win. They seem to be leaning into the rushing attack.

They will also want to protect their quarterback, Jackson Dart. For some offensive line prospects, it comes down to the classic traits-versus-measurables debate.

Let's examine the pros and cons of taking Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano with a top-five pick.

Why Fano Makes Sense

Elite movement and athleticism

Fano could be the most athletic tackle in the draft class, boasting a 4.91 40-yard dash time. In an offense like the Giants will run under new head coach John Harbaugh, having an offensive tackle who can pull, reach, and climb to the second level is invaluable.

In space, Fano has an uncanny ability to locate, track, and destroy targets. His quick feet allow him to mirror speed rushers and keep his body between them and the ball carrier.

Technically refined and versatile

Because Fano doesn't rely heavily on his power and size to just overwhelm opponents, he has truly locked in to the technical refinement of his game.

His experience at both left tackle and right tackle, along with his potential to kick inside to guard or even center, gives the Giants a guy who could play all the way across the offensive line. His ceiling is a Pro Bowl right tackle, but if his floor is a Pro Bowl guard or even center, that's an extremely high floor.

Leadership qualities

Spencer Fano is a quality leader and a guy who has been in charge of leading others. He was a team captain at Utah and the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year. He would walk into a locker room full of offensive linemen who feel like leaders and fit in, because great leaders know when to follow and when to lead.

His unwillingness to fail is infectious and is why he has such a positive effect on the offensive line at Utah. Many of those guys followed his lead, whether it was in the practice facility or during the game. He has a lot of the leadership qualities that Harbaugh looks for in his players.

Why Fano Does NOT Make Sense

Arm length issues

Spencer Fano has had his arm length measured at 32 1/8". That is below the 33-34-inch threshold that many NFL teams use for offensive tackles.

To draft a guy with the fifth overall pick to be a future cornerstone for you at tackle means that you would want him to have all of the prerequisite measurables to have success against arguably one of the toughest positions to guard in all of football: edge rushers.

Power concerns

Spencer Fano is great in space and excels with movement. While he is technically fantastic, he doesn't bring much pop when he delivers the pads.

His lean lower half limits his power transfer in the run game, and he doesn't provide knockback against pure bull rushers. He may lose strength contests against many of the more powerful defensive linemen in the game.

Ultimately, he's more of a finesse guy, which isn't normally the model that a John Harbaugh offensive line takes on.

Potential draft opportunities at Pick 5

Even if you think Spencer Fano is qualified to be a top 5 pick, or if you think he's the best tackle prospect in this draft, that doesn't necessarily mean he is worth the fifth overall pick.

Passing on elite blue-chip defenders like Caleb Downs, Arvell Reese, and Sonny Styles, or explosive offensive weapons like Jeremiah Love or Carnell Tate, is going to be hard because Fano is currently projected to go somewhere in the middle of the first round.

If they're truly in love with Fano, it wouldn't make sense to get him at five. It would make sense to trade back a few picks with someone who wants to get to five to draft one of those explosive players.

So What Should the Giants Do?

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) waits for the play against the BYU Cougars during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Thanks to the Giants' signing right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor to a new deal in free agency, offensive tackle is no longer a priority. If it were, positional value along with need would match up.

What also complicates this situation is that Fano may not fully fit the type of offensive lineman the Giants would want to move from tackle inside.

Because he is not the road grader that you have seen on many of John Harbaugh's Ravens offensive lines, they may be able to address the interior offensive line later in the draft and use their top five pick for a more elite blue-chip prospect.

If I were in the position, I would probably pass on Fano.