Francis Mauigoa to the Giants? The Case for Miami’s Star OL at Pick 5

Although the New York Giants tandem of GM Joe Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh has done a great job of retooling the team’s roster with limited resources at their disposal, there is still more left to be desired in the trenches as they approach the NFL draft.

The franchise’s biggest move along the offensive front was re-signing right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor to a new three-year deal that rewarded the 32-year-old veteran for an impressive two-year run and ensured the bookend pairing with Andrew Thomas stayed intact for the 2026 season.

With those two anchoring the edges, the Giants’ offensive line was one of the best pass protection units in the entire league last season, allowing just 15 sacks that helped afford Jaxson Dart the time to thrive as a dual-threat, play-action quarterback as a rookie.

However, the Giants are hoping to take some of the pressure off Dart’s shoulders and entice him not to take off running with the football as much as he did in 2025. Part of that equation will be improving his protection, which is looking a bit feeble in the middle of the front.

Other than the center and guard positions, which need one starting option and some capable reserves, the Giants also can’t feel too confident about maintaining their tackle spots when Thomas has struggled to remain on the field amid annual lower-body injury woes.

With the fate of the No. 5 pick waiting in the balance, the Giants have to seriously consider the idea of using their most valuable draft asset on a premier offensive lineman that would bring more security to the position group in the upcoming season.

There are a few very enticing prospects at other key positions that are catching their eye, but one blocker in Miami’s Francis Mauigoa stands among the top players who could be a difference maker for Big Blue as they look to not lose ground on the offensive line that had been a major problem for so long.

Pros and Cons of Giants Drafting Francis Mauigoa

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks the rush during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The one major element that separates Francis Mauigoa from his fellow prospects in the offensive tackle pool is his immense size and hands that give him a big leg up against most edge rushers that he is tasked with facing on a weekly basis.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 329 pounds, Mauigoa has a special frame that he takes advantage of, popping off the line of scrimmage with a solid burst and gaining full control at the chest of the opposing defender with his insanely strong grip that locks right into their shoulder pads.

Mauigoa even impressed at the NFL Combine with his surprising mobility for a blocker of his stature. He boasts excellent side-to-side agility and footwork that help him overcome aggressive swim rushers and stick with them throughout the play, an asset to play-action schemes.

What has most helped him improve his skill set has been the experience he’s gained over three seasons and in tons of big games as the starting right tackle for the Hurricanes.

In 2,801 total snaps, during which he has even faced elite competition in his school’s run to the College Football Playoff championship, Mauigoa has allowed just 57 pressures and eight sacks, including the seventh-highest PFF pass blocking grade of 87.0 and 15 pressures in 2025.

In terms of rushing effort, the Giants would also get themselves a fairly solid run protector in Mauigoa, who finished his junior season with a career-high 79.4 grade in that category. He can win by establishing early leverage and driving defenders backward with tight feet and mechanics.

As efficient as Mauigoa can be on the front lines, the one glaring problem with his game is that he frequently commits penalties that can be backbreakers to positive drives in the NFL.

He’s committed 21 penalties in three seasons, including a team-leading seven infractions that mostly come as he tries to wade off pass rushers up the middle.

The Giants could also have aspirations to try him at guard, similar to what they did with Evan Neal last summer, given their need at interior offensive line. That could spell similar trouble for Mauigoa, who only played at right tackle his entire collegiate career.

Should Francis Mauigoa Be the Giants' Choice?

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) walks off the field after the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The common saying in the NFL is “you’re only as good as your offensive line,” and that was a fact for the Giants' offense that showed flashes behind Jaxson Dart, who was able to play his game confidently behind a top-five pass-blocking line last season.

At the same time, the Giants already have a pair of premier tackles who, if they both stay healthy, have proved they can spar with the best edge rushers around the league on any given Sunday.

They also have Marcus Mbow entering his second year, and the hope is that he continues to mature into a solid reserve who can play either side of the line if called upon to replace Andrew Thomas or Jermaine Eluemunor.

When the draft board gets to the No 5 pick, the Giants’ thought process seems to clearly be taking the best player available who will most help the franchise win more games in 2026.

That prospect is much more likely to be a skilled position or an all-around defender who will elevate the possibilities of Dennard Wilson’s crew.

One thing we’ve come to learn about John Harbaugh is that he isn’t afraid to pull the trigger on an unexpected move during free agency or the draft.

He could surprise us in the latter and convince Joe Schoen to select Mauigoa as an extra piece of insurance for the carousel that can sometimes take place up front over the course of the regular season.

If he doesn’t go that route in round one, the most plausible outcome is the Giants’ pursuing a high-rated interior offensive lineman in the second round before they start coming off the board altogether.