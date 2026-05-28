The Good, Great, and Ugly of Giants DT Josh Tupou's Game

Despite all the additions on the defensive line, the injury to Roy Robertson-Harris was a significant blow for the New York Giants .

He played really well in his first season with Big Blue and was expected to have a prominent role in this revamped, "amoeba-style" defense.

His versatility can't be undersold as a guy who can play across the interior defensive line. That's why it is not a surprise that the Giants acted quickly and added a player who is familiar with John Harbaugh and what he likes his defenses to embody.

That's the eight-year AFC North stalwart at defensive tackle, Josh Tupou. He spent the past two seasons with Harbaugh in Baltimore, and he should provide the Giants with another big, strong body to help improve the run defense.

Let's take a look at the good, the great, and the ugly of the Giants' newest interior defensive lineman.

The Good: Clogging the interior

The Good of new #NYGiants defensive tackle Josh Tupou is his willingness to make it murky between the tackles. pic.twitter.com/vmAx9bv1vT — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) May 27, 2026

There is a lot of value in being able to make it "ugly" in between the tackles. That is one thing that Tupou has always been good at: making it ugly in the areas that running backs want to be clean.

He makes it hard for them to identify rushing lanes by being willing to put his body on the line, diving and lunging at blockers to protect gaps or at running backs to make them shift movement.

It is not always the prettiest or the most violent, but it is highly effective. It is more than a bull in a china shop or a dancing bear; it is almost like a boar rolling through the jungle, slapping every branch on the way.

The Great: Gap Control

The Great of new #NYGiants defensive tackle Josh Tupou is his ability to control his gap. pic.twitter.com/hp03aGPdcv — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) May 27, 2026

Tupou does an excellent job of controlling his gap. If he is head-up on a blocker, he knows how to fight the resistance of a down block, which allows him to keep his gap clear for linebackers to run through and make tackles.

He works well in tandem with other interior defensive linemen to steer the running back directly to the gap they want him to hit, instead of allowing him to attack the designed gap.

He understands how to pursue down the line of scrimmage to keep himself from getting reached in a block, setting the edge for a runner to attack.

Many times, you know if an interior defensive lineman is being effective if you see the running back have to change direction or stop his feet altogether and find a new place to run.

In his opportunities against Kansas City and in New England, you could see him succeed at controlling his gap and making things miserable for the offensive linemen who had to block him, as well as causing slight confusion for the running backs looking to attack open lanes.

The Ugly: Pass Rush Effectiveness

The Ugly of new #NYGiants defensive tackle Josh Tupou is his lack of pass rushing ability. He has 3 sacks in 8 seasons. pic.twitter.com/zSpzPgRTM1 — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) May 27, 2026

It is becoming a familiar refrain for the defensive tackles the Giants have added since trading away Dexter Lawrence: they are primarily two-down players who don't offer much in the pass rush.

This is not hyperbole. Tupou has three sacks over his eight-year career. It's simply not what he does well, and therefore, he's not asked to do it very much.

While he gives a good initial pop off the line as a bull rusher, he does not offer any moves to work off that initial contact. He lacks the ability for a speed rush and does not have any counters that work well.

Many times, he gets attached to an offensive lineman, and if he cannot simply bowl them over or push them back into the lap of the quarterback, he has no chance to affect the pass.

This is what makes him a limited-down player and likely explains why he did not see the field as much in Baltimore.

Coach's Corner

The gap left by Robertson-Harris's injury is not completely filled by Josh Tupou. Because of his lack of pass-rushing prowess, there is going to be a logjam of interior defenders who can play against the run but don't offer much as pass rushers.

That means the fight for snaps will be more difficult for all of them. Tupou, who has been a decent player over his time, was used sparingly in Baltimore. If he wants to get a roster spot here, it will be important for him to stand out as a run defender.

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