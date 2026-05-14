Giants Hosting Former Chiefs Defender for Visit

The New York Giants are hosting former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback/special teamer Nazeeh Johnson for a visit, per the NFL Network .

Johnson, who also visited with the Philadelphia Eagles this week, is a former seventh-round pick (259th overall) out of Marshall by the Chiefs, who added him in the 2022 draft.

At Marshall, Johnson played safety, appearing in 56 games over five seasons. He recorded 302 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions (inlcuding one for a touchdown), and 19 pass breakups.

The two-time Super champion has appeared in 29 career games with six starts over three years, and has one sack and 66 tackles.

He had his most productive season in 2024, appearing in 16 games and contributing to 494 defensive tackles and 163 on special teams. He has a total of 13 special teams tackles (8 solo) over his NFL career.

He missed the 2023 season after tearing his ACL in training camp that summer.

Last season, he suffered a shoulder injury in a preseason game against the Seahawks and spent the majority of the season on injured reserve before finally being activated ahead of the team’s Week 14 game against the Denver Broncos.

Johnson stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 199 pounds. The 27-year-old is a native of Winchester, Virginia.

The Giants have put a heavy emphasis on their special teams unit this offseason, having completely remade their kicking battery while also adding some new faces to serve as the core group to give them snaps, including defensive back Elijah Campbell, formerly with Miami, Patrick Ricard, and defensive back Ar'Darius Washington.

Other candidates who project as core special teamers if they make the team include linebacker Cam Jones, receiver Ryan Miller, receiver Dalen Cambre, cornerback Nic Jones, and receiver Gunner Olszewski.

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