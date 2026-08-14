Giants New-look Offense Gets Good First Test Saturday Against Vikings Defense

The New York Giants will take the field on Saturday and give fans of Big Blue Nation their first look at what the 2026 offense will look like.

Obviously, receiver Malik Nabers will not be available, but that means the competition in the receiver room will have more opportunities to play out. And we do not know if head coach John Harbaugh plans to play his starters.

The real story here is in the intrigue of going against one of the best defensive coaches in the NFL, Brian Flores. In 2025, they were ranked third in total defense, second in pass defense, seventh in scoring defense, and fourth in sacks.

While there won’t be much in the way of game planning since it’s preseason, don’t expect a Flores-run defense to simply lie down and call it a day

Four Vikings Defensive Players Who Will Test the Giants’ Offense

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks is selected by the Minnesota Vikings as the number 18 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DT Caleb Banks: The 18th overall pick spent most of the offseason rehabbing from a foot injury. Still, since the beginning of training camp, he has looked physically imposing and is giving the Vikings' interior offensive line fits. He has earned reps with the first-team defense and figures to be a major cog in the system for the Vikings. His combination of size and athleticism makes him a problem for any offensive interior.

DT Domonique Orange: The Vikings' third-round pick was considered by many to be a sleeper to land in the first round. Since arriving in Minnesota, he has made an immediate push to earn playing time early. He's been rotating at nose tackle with Levi Drake Rodriguez, and he's taken many reps with the first-team unit throughout camp. He has consistently shown up as a disruptive force on 11-on-11s by blowing up plays with his ability to penetrate the backfield. As a run-plugging nose tackle, he'll challenge the Giants’ running game.

Edge Dallas Turner: Dallas Turner is in camp healthy this season, and he is stepping into a major role as the Vikings' primary pass rusher now that Jonathan Greenard has departed for Philadelphia.

He is coming off an 8-sack, 11-tackle-for-loss season in 2025. He's looked extremely explosive off the ball in team drills, and his ability to bend around the edge poses problems for any offensive tackle trying to keep him away from the quarterback.

DE Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is a massive defensive end who was a fifth-round pick for the Vikings in 2025. The former Georgia Bulldog enters year two, hoping to make a big enough impact to land him in the rotation. At defensive end, he is athletic, and his size gives him the flexibility to move along the defensive line and pose challenges for whoever he lines up across from.

Matchups to Watch

Giants’ Interior Offensive Line vs. Vikings’ Interior Defensive Line

The Giants have questions to answer on the interior of the offensive line. The Vikings provide a perfect opportunity to see what these backups bring to the table.

Evan Neal and Daniel Faalele will have their hands full with the young rookies, Domonique Orange and Caleb Banks, along with the rest of the depth for the Vikings' interior defensive line.

They will help centers Lucas Patrick, Bryan Hudson, and Brenden Jaimes separate themselves as potential backups at center.

Giants’ Tight Ends vs. Vikings’ Nickels, Safeties, and Outside Linebackers

This will be our first opportunity to see former Baltimore Ravens Isaiah Likely on the field for the Giants against real competition. He will hopefully provide a matchup nightmare for defenses because of his ability to operate as a legitimate slot receiver while also putting his hand in the dirt and operating from a tight end position.

Theo Johnson is back for year three and will hope to take the next step in his evolution as a tight end. The Giants tight ends in general will have a test against a Vikings secondary that features guys like Jay Ward, Jamal Adams, and Joshua Metellus, who will make things difficult for them as pass receivers.

Keep a Close Eye on: Simulated Pressures and Fire Zone Blitzes

Brian Flores' basic system relies on confusing the offensive line and keeping them off balance. They constantly threaten with six-man pressures but will drop defensive ends, defensive tackles, or linebackers into coverage and send four from unconventional areas to generate pressure.

And just when an offense thinks they have them figured out, Flores will send six and play man-to-man coverage (cover 0 or cover 1) behind it. They are just looking for an opportunity for the offense to make mistakes, which will allow the Vikings to capitalize and put the offense in negative-yardage situations.

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