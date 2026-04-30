Giants Sign Veteran Leki Fotu as Post-Draft D-line Rebuild Gains Momentum

The New York Giants have signed six-year veteran defensive lineman Leki Fotu, their second such signing at the position of the day, and one made just hours after signing former Browns defensive lineman Shelby Harris to a one-year deal.

The Giants have been on a quest to add veteran defensive line talent after trading Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Unfortunately for New York, they have had to take a committee approach to filling the void left not only by Lawrence’s departure but also by restocking depth after the team opted to move on from veterans Rakeem Nunez-Roches and DJ Davidson, both of whom signed with the Bucs and Commanders in free agency.

The Giants did draft Bobby Jamison-Travis out of Auburn in the sixth round, but he appears to be in need of some additional development in terms of his pass rush game before he’s ready for full-time duty as a nose tackle.

A 317-Pound "Anchor" for the Giants’ Interior

Fotu was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 draft by the Arizona Cardinals out of Utah. The 6-foot-5, 317-pounder has appeared in 66 career games with 26 starts for four teams, including the Cardinals (2020 to 2023) and the Jets (2024, playing in two games due to injuries).

Foku then split last season with two teams, the first being the Raiders (six games). Las Vegas released him on December 16, and he was signed to the Texans' practice squad, receiving elevations for two games.

Foku has 103 career tackles, 15 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks, and three pass breakups over his regular-season snaps. Per Pro Football Focu s, he has 27 career pressures and 50 stops.

His most proactive season was in 2023, his final one with the Cardinals. In 11 games (9 starts), Foku registered single-season career highs in sacks (2.5)and tackles for loss (five), while also recording 28 tackles.

Foku, whose deal with the Giants is reportedly for one year, has played 1,722 career defensive snaps at various spots on the defensive line, including 416 at nose guard and 1,058 in the B-gap.

The Giants are thought to still want DJ Reader for their defensive line but Reader currently has more leverage in the contract negotiations, and, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Giants have "real competition" for the former Lions defensive lineman.

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