Giants Training Camp Schedule: Dates, Locations, Preseason Games And Everything You Need to Know

The New York Giants will open their first training camp under head coach John Harbaugh on July 23 in East Rutherford, when the rookies report for what is basically a multiday refresher/orientation.

Then the entire team heads to White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, home to The Greenbrier, where, on July 28, Big Blue will hold its conditioning tests in a closed session.

They will then swing open the doors to their training camp on July 29, the first of six practices open to the public.

“It's all football all the time,” Harbaugh said when he was asked what he liked most about training camp.

“If you love football, you love training camp. I love every day waking up, doing football all day, and going to sleep. Then waking up and doing football again. For a coach, it's the funnest thing ever. Players might not agree, but coaches do.”

If Harbaugh’s spring practices were any indication, players can expect a high level of intensity this summer as jobs and roster spots are on the line.

“I guess it will be 8,” Harbaugh quipped when asked how his camp will be on a scale of 1-10. “Vince Lombardi being 10 and whatever, it won't be that. It won't be Lombardi-esque or anything like that.”

The Giants, who are holding their training camp away from their Quest Diagnostics Training Center headquarters for the first time since 2012, are doing so because of World Cup-related construction in and around MetLife Stadium, expected to be completed before the Giants open their 2026 preseason schedule at home in mid-August.

The road trip will also give the team a chance to forge an even stronger bond.

“It don't really matter, man,” said outside linebacker Brian Burns of the Giants’ planned summer destination for camp.

“Put us on the field, put us on the field, let us play, let us sharpen our irons, our knives, let's go. At the end of the day, wherever we're at is just going to be where we're at.”

What Fans Need to Know

New York Giants fans watch during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Fans interested in making the trip to West Virginia will not need a ticket to attend the open practices.

We’ve put together this information to help fans who might be thinking about making the trip to West Virginia to see the team.

Please note that the information provided in this piece is not an endorsement or recommendation. Fans are encouraged to do their own research on logistics and pricing to determine what works best for them.

Open Practice Sessions & Guidelines

The Giants have scheduled six dates that will be open to the public:

Thursday, July 30

Friday, July 31

Saturday, August 1

Wednesday, August 5

Thursday, August 6

Friday, August 7

All practices are set to begin at 1:30 p.m., with gates opening to fans at 12:30 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, the public will not be admitted to the indoor facilities.

Fans can get the latest practice information by texting CAMP to 201-636-1569 or visiting the Giants’ official website.

Parking

The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center does not have public parking available and does not offer a drop-off zone.

Fans will need to park off-site and take a shuttle bus to and from the Sports Performance Center.

Off-site parking will be at 342 Harts Run Loop Rd, Caldwell, WV 24925. Giants season ticket holders can get a complimentary shuttle pass starting July 6. General admission parking will be available starting July 8 at $20 per vehicle.

The shuttle will run every 15 minutes. See the Giants' website for the links to secure parking .

On Site

The Giants are not allowing fans to take photos or video during practice. Fans may take photos and videos either before or after practice.

The team is also planning player autograph sessions after practice, a kids' zone, concession and merchandise stands, and more at the camp.

There are a limited number of uncovered bleacher seats available on a first-come, first-served basis; once that supply is exhausted, it’s standing-room only.

Preseason Games (and Joint Practices)

The Giants will have one joint practice this summer when they visit the Miami Dolphins. | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Giants have three preseason games this summer, all of which will be broadcast locally on NBC 4-NY.

Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, August 15, 1 PM

at Miami Dolphins, Sautrday, August 22, 4 PM

at New York Jets, Friday, August 28, 7:30 PM

The Giants will have one joint practice this summer, on August 20, with the Miami Dolphins in Miami, ahead of their preseason game that weekend. Please check the Miami Dolphins website for information on how the joint practice will be handled regarding public access.

Other Information

Please visit Giants.com for additional information on the Carry-in Policy, available camp facilities for fans, event schedules, and more.

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