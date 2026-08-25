Giants' Training Camp Surprises: Nabers, Fields Fuel Growing Optimism

Running back Devin Singletary took the handoff from Jameis Winston, made a wide turn around the right corner, and scampered 13 yards into the end zone without much difficulty.

His dash against the Dolphins pretty much summed up the New York Giants ' four-day trip to Miami, one filled with increased optimism as the team winds down training camp with one preseason game remaining.

Head coach John Harbaugh has seen plenty of good things from his starters on both sides of the ball. And he's been able to hold them out of the preseason more so because of his confidence in them rather than concern over potential injuries.

There are the obvious veteran starters who look as though they haven't missed a beat - headlined by outside linebacker Brian Burns, who clearly has emerged as one of the team leaders, and left tackle Andrew Thomas. Harbaugh knew what to expect from them, and they have shown him to be exactly what was visible on tape.

However, Harbaugh may be even more pleased by the surprises he's received this August—and you could start with the wide receivers, given the rapid development of third-round pick Malachi Fields and the remarkable progress made by injured star Malik Nabers.

Nabers has been very impressive during his ramp-up following reconstructive knee surgery last October. He rid himself of the "no contact" red jersey this week and appears to have given himself a chance to return to the lineup sooner rather than later with opening day against Dallas less than three weeks away.

"I thought he looked good ... was moving well, probably moving the best we've seen him look," Harbaugh said Monday. "Got the red shirt off; that was a good step."

Health never was a concern for Fields, although nobody knew how quickly he would adapt to the pro game after a strong career at Virginia and Notre Dame. But his high-level work ethic has allowed him to ascend quickly.

"He's going to be even more determined to continue to improve. That's just who he is," Harbaugh explained.

"There's no way he's going to get the big head. That's not what he's about, so I expect him to keep improving. I know he will. And if you ask him, he'll probably tell you the three, four, five things he didn't do well. That's what he'll be thinking about."

There's also been a surge in the veteran secondary, starting with cornerback Deonte Banks and safety Jevon Holland and the return of reserve inside linebacker Micah McFadden coming off a broken foot.

And one cannot say enough about how far the offensive line has come since the end of the 2024 season. No, this area is no longer considered a serious weakness on the roster.

Reserves such as centers Lucas Patrick and Bryan Hudson, tackles Marcus Mbow and J.C. Davis, guard Aaron Stinnie, and swingman Joshua Ezeudu have given the Giants plenty of good vibes.

Who have been your surprises at Giants training camp? You can join via chat and audio or video calls to discuss them in the latest edition of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast, live-streamed starting at 8 p.m., available in the video above.

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