The Titans’ $120M+ Giants Raid Returns to MetLife for Rare In-season Showdown

With their latest faceoff set to take place during the 2026 season, the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans will have a lot more in common than they normally do on the surface level.

Sure, they are two franchises situated on opposite sides of the NFL puzzle board and who rarely cross paths with one another (their impending contest at MetLife Stadium will count as just the 14th all-time meeting, with five of them happening during the era when the Titans were formerly the Houston Oilers), but a lot has happened over the offseason to bring them into closer orbit.

The last time they took the same gridiron was in Nashville during the 2022 season opener, which was also Brian Daboll's head-coaching debut with the Giants.

In a very strong start for the new head coach, the Giants rallied back from a 13-point deficit–powered by crisp passing from Daniel Jones, 164 yards on the ground by Saquon Barkley, and a botched game-winning field goal attempt by Randy Bullock–to defeat the Titans 21-20 and kickstart their 9-7-1 campaign with a stunning road win.

Three years and a dismal 20-40-1 overall record later, Daboll was ousted from his position amid what became another brutal 4-13 campaign for the Giants despite the welcomed ascension of rookie quarterback Jaxon Dart, whom Daboll had a huge influence on the team selecting with the No. 25 pick they moved up to get in the 2025 draft.

After the Titans hired former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh to become their next leader this offseason, Daboll soon signed to become their offensive coordinator, seeking a chance to work with another young gunslinger he once craved in the draft the year before in Cam Ward.

Tennessee’s run on picking up personnel from the Giants didn’t stop there. Instead, it carried into free agency as the Titans utilized their new offensive coordinator’s knowledge of talented options within his former organization’s ranks to snag six of Big Blue’s unrestricted free agents and pay a couple of them bloated contracts with their immense bounty of salary cap space.

Now, all those former members will be returning to East Rutherford this season to pay the Giants a visit, except in a newer, hopefully more impressive era for the home team under their new head coach, John Harbaugh.

Based on how things have been for both sides in recent years, neither should be coming into the non-conference matchup with a sense of superiority, but it is still setting up to be an interesting affair as the Giants and Titans will be looking to establish their new identities on the field while some on the Tennessee side could be thinking about bragging rights at the final whistle.

The exact week of the game has yet to be determined, but what is certain is that both Giants fans and several faces now wearing the Titans logo on their helmets will have the contest circled on their calendars to see which franchise comes out better amid all the offseason changes.

Series History

Through their first 13 meetings in NFL history, the New York Giants hold a slim 7-6 advantage in the all-time series with the Tennessee Titans, dating back to the 1973 season, when they were known as the Houston Oilers before shifting to Nashville in 1996.

Despite the lead, the recent contests have leaned heavily in the Titans’ favor, with the Titans taking six of the last eight games dating back to the 1997 season, including the previous three meetings at MetLife Stadium. The Giants, who will host again in 2026, last conquered the Titans at home, 24-20, in the 1991 season.

Most Memorable Games

Nov. 26, 2006: Long before the Giants were blowing fourth-quarter leads last season, they had a similar problem on occasion in the past, most notably in this instance, which saw the Titans overcome a 21-0 fourth-quarter deficit by scoring 24 unanswered points.

Kicker Rob Bironas nailed the walk-off 49-yard game-winning field goal with six seconds left to give the Titans the win.

Sept. 26, 2010: The Giants opened MetLife Stadium and the Titans became the first visiting team to hand Blue a loss in their new digs, a 29-10 decision.

Sept. 11, 2022: In Brian Daboll’s head coaching debut, the Giants etched out a one-point win (21-20) thanks to a 56-yard field goal by Graham Gano and a 47-yard missed attempt by Titans kicker (and future Giants kicker) Randy Bullock as time expired.

Key Additions

Nov 23, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) runs upfield after catching a swing pass in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

WR Wan’Dale Robinson

The Titans needed to severely beef up their receiving corps, which was among the worst in football last season, and they made one of their biggest splashes by stealing a main piece, Wan’Dale Robinson, from the Giants and paying him a heaping $70 million over four years to fill their slot role.

Robinson, who was the Giants’ 2022 second-round pick, stepped up big in the absence of Malik Nabers to become the team’s most productive pass catcher with his second consecutive season with 92 catches for 1,014 yards (11.0 average) and four touchdowns.

While he found a way to become a more serious vertical threat for New York, the question is whether he’ll have that same impact in Tennessee, given his smaller stature, and he has only averaged a 6.7-yard distance of target in his NFL career.

The matchup with the Giants should still mean something to Robinson, who will want to show his old squad that he was a rare player in the slot worth the money the Titans paid in free agency.

DT John Franklin-Myers

Similar to New York, the Titans needed reinforcements for their defensive front after allowing 5.8 yards per play and the fourth-most rushing touchdowns (21) in 2025, due to limited experience within their ranks.

John Franklin-Myers, 29, was their big catch on a three-year, $63 million deal to partner with All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons and bring some pass-rushing prowess to the Titans' front seven.

A 2018 fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams, Franklin Myers has logged 3,836 defensive snaps, including 2,499 pass-rushing snaps, in the NFL and produced at least six sacks and 39 pressures in four seasons. He needs to work on his run-stopping, which led to a career-high 25.0% missed-tackle rate with the Denver Broncos last fall.

CB Alontae Taylor

Along with the defensive line, the Titans were active spenders in the secondary, and one of their key moves landed former Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor on a three-year, $58 million deal that put him just shy of the top 10 at the position.

Taylor, a four-year veteran out of Tennessee, goes home to his local team after earning a 67.7 coverage grade last season, good for 29th among eligible cornerbacks with at least 500 coverage snaps. He needs to raise the bar on his production against elite receivers in the end zone, but he has shown an ability to disrupt the football and be a strong tackler against the run.

CB Cor’Dale Flott

Former New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

In what was one of the toughest free agent losses for the Giants, the Titans were able to convince Cor’Dale Flott to turn away from New York at the last second and fill a unique role within the makeup of their secondary in 2026.

Flott was the Giants’ third-round pick in 2022 and their highest-graded coverage defender last season (68.1). He flashed against top pass catchers with his size and length, which disrupted the second-most targets on the team (11) while allowing a career-low 53% reception rate for 440 yards and one touchdown in 500 coverage snaps.

WR Carnell Tate

The Titans' work on the perimeter wasn’t finished with just the acquisition of Wan’Dale Robinson; they selected Ohio State product Carnell Tate with the No. 4 pick in the draft to complement their speedy slot man with a tall, reliable vertical threat.

Tate, 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, is slated to become the Titans’ starting perimeter receiver this season after he put forth one of the most impressive resumes at the college level in 2025.

He finished with the second-highest receiving grade in the class despite playing in just nine games and completed 44 of his 53 targets for 793 yards (18.0 average) and eight touchdowns in a loaded Buckeyes offense.

Key Losses

Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) runs in a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TE Chig Okonkwo

One of the most reliable receiving options for the Titans offense over the last four seasons, Okonkwo had played in all 68 games for the franchise and logged 194 catches for 2,017 yards and eight touchdowns despite playing in one of the lowest-volume huddles in the NFL.

Last season, the 26-year-old took advantage of a weak arsenal to ascend into the Titans’ lead pass catcher with a career-high 56 receptions on 79 targets for 560 yards (10.0 average) and two touchdowns.

He landed a two-year, $27 million deal with the Commanders in free agency, a price that Tennessee felt was too steep even for a team with a king's ransom of cap space.

DE Arden Key

Short of their interior stud in Jeffrey Simmons, the Titans’ pass rushing department wasn’t overly impressive (ranked 15th in team pass rush win rate), but one of their more capable edge rushers was Arden Key.

Key, a former 2018 third-round pick by the Raiders, was the second-most successful player in creating pressures for the Titans defense, notching a 10.2% win rate.

In three seasons with the franchise, he recorded 94 tackles (50 solo), 16.5 sacks, 3 pass deflections, and 4 forced turnovers.

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

Another important figure on Tennessee’s defensive front, who was Jeffrey Simmons' immediate partner, Sebastian Joseph-Day, earned the third-highest defensive grade (66.6) in the unit last season. He was also a very strong run defender with just four missed tackles and 28 stops at the line of scrimmage.

In two years with the Titans, the 31-year-old veteran appeared in all 34 games for the organization and made 85 tackles (40 solo), 4.5 sacks, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble.

The loss was the impetus for the Titans to pursue John Franklin-Myers aggressively as a replacement starter at defensive tackle.

WR Van Jefferson

A journeyman receiver with four stops in his six-year career, Van Jefferson joined the Titans in 2025 and continued to serve as a complementary piece in their aerial rotation.

He was not as high-volume a target, but he appeared in 16 games for Tennessee and caught 29 passes on 52 targets for 350 yards (12.1 average) and one touchdown, notching his third straight season with an average haul above 10.4 yards.

P Johnny Hekker

Punter Johnny Hekker | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Johnny Hekker’s prime days might be behind him at age 36, but he continued to do some aspects of his job well enough as the Titans punter last season.

Hekker attempted 78 punts that averaged a distance of 46.8 yards per punt, with his longest going 65 yards, and the grand total amassing 3653 yards. He barely graded within the top 25 punt specialists in that span, but landed 28.2% of his kicks inside the 20 and earned an average hangtime of 4.36 seconds.

Still, it appears the Titans sought a younger option, as they completely revamped all three specialist positions over the offseason.

Key Matchup to Watch

Wide receiver Carnell Tate takes questions at the Titans' practice facility in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, April 24, 2026. He was the Titans first draft pick for 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With multiple faces from the Giants' 2025 locker room moving to Tennessee during free agency, the most interesting choice would be Wan’Dale Robinson, who could be returning to East Rutherford with intentions of revenge on his mind after the organization didn’t think he was worth a big-money contract.

However, the scarier matchup between the Titans’ revamped offensive huddle and the Giants’ lackluster secondary could come from rookie receiver Carnell Tate, who poses another tall vertical for the young back level to deal with in 2026.

Tate, who was the first real surprise to happen in the first round of the NFL Draft when the Titans took him at No. 4, presumably after Jeremiah Love was stolen by the Cardinals the pick before, is a receiver whose stats didn’t jump off the page at Ohio State due to playing in a super-talented receiver room.

Like other gifted pass catchers the Giants will see, Tate is a solid route runner who can attack all three levels of the field and has a catch radius that makes him a real threat in one-on-one matchups. He finished with the highest reception rate in this year’s class (83%), including 12-of-14 on contested catches and zero drops on his makable targets.

Facing a Giants secondary that added some experienced veterans in free agency but often falls into trouble with poor depth and penalties in zone coverage, Tate could have just the matchup he wants to produce one of his best rookie outings and terrorize the Giants through the air.

Having a lengthy corner like Flott around would have been a nice answer. Instead, the Giants might have to hope that Paulson Adebo or Greg Newsome II, who are both the team’s projected starting corners on the perimeter, can sharpen their craft and slow down Tate and make the game more of a battle of wills in the trenches, where New York expects to be superior.

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