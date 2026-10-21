Harbaugh Explains Switch to J.J. McCarthy at QB: “This Is Going to Be Our Direction”

Every decision New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh makes is meant to serve the franchise’s best interests, and that’s no different for his big switch at quarterback from Jameis Winston to J.J. McCarthy.

“What gives us the best chance to be our best? Gives us the best chance to play the best offense we can?” Harbaugh said after making the news official on Wednesday.

“I thought Jameis has done a tremendous job. Won us games, played well. But as we go forward here, this is going to be our direction, and we think it gives us some good options on offense.”

By switching to McCarthy, the Giants get a quarterback with a skill set much closer to what they lost when starter Jaxson Dart went down in Week 2. At that point, New York had to abandon its designed runs and RPO packages, which weren’t a fit for Winston’s skill set.

Still, with a modified game plan for Winston each week, the 12-year veteran quarterback helped the team reach a 2-1-1 record.

Although Harbaugh wouldn’t say the move was permanent for the rest of the season, he admitted that “J.J.’s got a skill set that we can take advantage of, and we’re excited to see what we can do with it.”

Harbaugh said the offense will be mostly the same for McCarthy as it was for Winston and Dart, but admitted some plays were better suited to each quarterback than to the others.

“The concepts are still there, the blocking schemes are the same. It’s not going to be a big adjustment for the rest of the guys,” he said.

“I’m not going to say it’s not a work in progress — everything is a work in progress. I’m not going to say it would be like having your starting quarterback from the beginning; it’s definitely different. But it can be done.”

He added that the goal is to win a very winnable NFC East.

“We’re trying to take it as far as we can and win as many games as we can,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve got goals, and we’re excited to go play this game (against Houston). But we’re up for it. Up for the challenge, and we can’t wait to get down there.”

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