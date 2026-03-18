Greg Newsome II Scouting Report: Cleveland Insider Explains Fit with New York Giants

The expectations were high for first-round pick Greg Newsome II from the moment he entered professional football, and that may be part of the reason the cornerback will be playing for his third NFL team in six seasons when he suits up for the New York Giants this year.

Cleveland made Newsome the 26th overall selection and the fourth corner taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 196-pound defensive back was known for his 4.38 speed, length and a strong ability to play press coverage. He immediately won a starting job opposite Denzel Ward and earned a berth on the All-NFL Rookie squad.

Although Newsome continued to play well, the Browns often asked him to slide inside to the nickel since they were void of anyone who could sufficiently handle the position.

Newsome handled the role despite a preference to continue honing his skills as a press corner on the boundary, but did what was best for the team.

"Yeah, I think I'm best outside," Newsome said after joining the New York Giants in free agency.

"But I feel like you said, just doing everything, I feel like my versatility is that I can do a lot of things very well. I like playing outside, I also like playing inside, as well.

“So, it kind of just depends on whatever the scheme is, what the team needs me to do for that particular game, for that season, or whatever coach needs me to do."

After 4 1/2 seasons without a Pro Bowl selection, the Browns dealt Newsome, who was playing on his fifth-year option, to the Jacksonville Jaguars last October.

The Jaguars deployed him in more of a zone scheme instead of utilizing his press coverage skills and then allowed him to leave as a free agent after the season.

The Giants were seeking a proven corner after Cor'Dale Flott signed a free-agent deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Flott had seized the job over Deonte Banks last season and Paulson Adebo, who came over as a free agent from the New Orleans Saints, did not have the type of year that was expected of him.

And so, Newsome has landed in New York with a chance to re-establish himself as a quality corner.

Browns Insider Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, who has been covering the team for nearly 20 years, offered his detailed perspective on what Newsome brings to the Giants during his conversation with Big Blue Breakdown Live! host Paul Dottino, who updated New York's depth chart and pondered their next moves. The live stream starts at 8 p.m. ET.

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