NY Giants Look to Get Lucky in Quest for First Road Win This Season

It's almost inevitable for every rookie quarterback to face at least one horrific outing at some point during his season. Coaches and general managers, however, are more focused on how that player responds to the detour sign.

Such is the case for New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, who appeared to be overwhelmed by a very aggressive and complex defense in last week's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Dart will get his chance to rebound Sunday against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

How hard will it be for him to flip the page? Well, he finished 7-of-13 for 33 yards with an interception during the 16-13 defeat in what easily was his worst performance of the season.

"I would say probably early on in the game, there were a few plays where just decision-wise, check-wise, I feel like I could have done a little bit more," a composed but disappointed Dart said after the game.

"We kind of knew how they were in early downs and when they got into exotic downs, depending on where the ball was on the field, what we were going to see."

Moving forward, Dart said more plays need to be made.

"Opportunity-wise, I think that you just have to be great. When you have those opportunities, you know, to throw the ball, and a lot of them are -- on third down, you have to be able to make those plays and have everybody be on the same page."

Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is one such player who remains steadfast in his belief that the rookie signal-caller will respond appropriately.

"I’ve got all the confidence in the world in Jaxson," Robinson said. "He prepares really, really hard, and it was just kind of hard to get into the flow of the game for him just because we were able to run the ball so well.

"So, it was hard to just get away from it. But like I said, I’ve got all the confidence in the world in him, and he's going to do everything that he can to prepare and make sure that he's ready for Sunday."

