Giants Sign 6-Foot-8, 370-Pound Former Ravens Starter to Bolster Interior Line

Another of New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh’s former Ravens players is joining the New York Giants, this time at a key position.

Offensive lineman Daniel Faalele has agreed to terms with the Giants, according to the NFL Network. The deal is believed to be a one-year veteran salary benefit.

The #Giants continue to add their O-line before the Draft, agreeing to terms with former #Ravens G Daniel Faalele on a 1-year deal, sources say.



The 6-foot-8 Faalele started every game over the last 2 seasons and has a familiarity with several coaches, including John Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/PHpYDPFVGj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2026

Faalele, born in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, was initially a fourth-round draft pick by the Ravens in 2022 after playing his college ball at the University of Minnesota.

He towers at 6-foot-8 and weighs 370 pounds. Faalele has appeared in 66 games for the Ravens with 35 career starts, 34 of which came over the last two seasons, all of those starts coming at right guard, where he has 2,252 career snaps .

Faalele has also played at left tackle (175 snaps) and right tackle (167 snaps) during his career.

He’s posted a 96.3 career pass-blocking efficiency rating , but per PFF, his run-blocking grades have never topped 60; the closest he came was in 2024, when he earned a 59.8 grade.

Last season, among guards who participated in a minimum of 480 pass-blocking snaps, Faalele ranked 44th out of 50 qualifying guard s in pass-blocking grade, posting a 60.1 mark.

Despite his size, Faalele has struggled with his consistency in the blocking department thanks to clunky footwork that often left him sucking wind as opponents got past him. Those struggles could help explain why there hasn’t been a strong market for his services during this free-agency period.

The Giants, meanwhile, continue to look for an answer at right guard, the position previously manned by Greg Van Roten for the last two season.

New York has brought back Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, and Aaron Stinnie to compete with a group that also includes Jake Kubas, newcomer Lucas Patrick, and now Faalele.

Van Roten remains unsigned, but it's unknown if he intends to continue to playing or if the Giants (or Van Roten) have just decided to move on from each other.

That’s a rather underwhelming group of veterans based on past performances, but it’s also been long believed that given the depth of talent at guard in this year’s draft class, the Giants could be thinking of adding one as soon as the second round while having the best of the veteran group hold down the fort until a rookie is ready for full-time duty.