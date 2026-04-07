John Harbaugh Addresses Trade Reports About Dexter Lawrence II, Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Giants’ start to their first offseason program under John Harbaugh was overshadowed by reports that Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II has requested a trade.

The two-time second-team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler has been seeking a new contract, but no progress has been made. He will not be in attendance for the Giants’ offseason program.

As the Giants opened the voluntary portion of their offseason program on Monday, Harbaugh spoke to the media and addressed Lawrence’s trade request.

“We’ll find out. I think the prospects are gonna be high,” Harbaugh said of Lawrence being a Giant moving forward. “Speaking for the Giants, we want Dexter here, I believe Dexter wants to be here. That’s a good formula. But there's business involved, it’s a business pro football, we know it’s pro football. These things happen every year, pretty much on every team. Not surprised by it, saw it coming a few weeks back, probably. Good conversations with Dexter’s agent, understood what they were thinking. This is where we’re at, we’ll try to work through it and see what we can get done.”

"We want Dexter here, I believe Dexter wants to be here. But there's business involved...saw it coming a few weeks back, probably."



John Harbaugh on Dexter Lawrence: pic.twitter.com/4I0OxWGWv1 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) April 7, 2026

Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson added of Lawrence, “We’ll see how things play out. Hopefully, everything works out in our favor. I love Dexter and we have a good relationship, communicated with him weeks ago."

Later, Harbaugh also weighed in on the trade rumors that have surrounded edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

“I think he’s a great player. I’m excited about him. I was fired up to see him today. He looks great, he’s in great shape,” Harbaugh said. “I’m thinking about him on the field, I’m thinking about getting him plugged into our defense and getting him rolling. You want to talk about if he’s a trade possibility. Everybody’s tradeable, everybody. ... It’s not really what you focus on. You focus on the fact that we’re having a day. We’re talking ball. Our team is coming together as a team. The business part of it is the business part and that kind of swirls around us, but we try to lock in on the football.”

It’s unsurprising to hear Harbaugh express that the Giants want to keep Lawrence. Along with likely trying to avoid adding any more smoke to those reports, Lawrence is one of the top interior defensive linemen in the league. Harbaugh has emphasized the importance of stopping the run—an area New York struggled in 2025, ranking 31st in rushing yards allowed per game—and Lawrence is a key part of those efforts, as well as their blossoming pass rush. The Giants are a much better defense when Lawrence is on the field, and it’s hard to imagine New York finding a player of greater value than him in a trade.

On the other end of the spectrum, it would not be surprising to see Thibodeaux dealt this offseason, even after Harbaugh’s glowing review. In a pass rush already featuring Brian Burns and second-year edge Abdul Carter, Thibodeaux likely becomes the odd man out. It would be surprising to see the Giants re-sign Thibodeaux when he becomes a free agent next offseason, so it makes sense to get a return for him while they’re able to.

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