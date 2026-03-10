Giants Do Not Receive Any 2026 Draft Compensatory Picks

As expected, the New York Giants did not receive any compensatory draft picks for next month’s NFL draft.

In all, 33 comp picks were awarded to 15 clubs, and among the teams that maxed out at four picks were the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens, Giants head coach John Harbaugh’s former team, lead the league in all-time comp picks awarded with 64.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time, and postseason honors.

The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. Clubs that suffer a net loss of CFAs during the prior free agent signing period are eligible to receive a corresponding number of compensatory selections.

In addition, a club that lost the same number of CFAs that it gained (no net loss) may be eligible to receive a selection at the end of round seven based on the value of the CFAs lost versus the value of the CFAs gained.

No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year. If a club qualifies for more than four compensatory picks after offsetting each CFA lost by each CFA gained of an equal or higher value, the four highest remaining selections will be awarded to the club.

In addition, teams are awarded special compensatory picks for promoting equal opportunity employment and an inclusive workforce.

The Giants hold seven picks in April’s draft, so unless they trade players to acquire additional picks, they will have to make do with those seven picks to address any needs that they can’t fill in free agency.

Thus far for 2027, the Giants are currently projected by Over the Cap’s Nick Korte to be in line for a fourth-round comp pick due to the loss of receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who signed with the Tennessee Titans, and a sixth-round pick for the loss of tight end Daniel Bellinger, who also signed with the Titans.

Otherwise, the loss of cornerback Cor’Dale Flott cancels out the fifth-round compensatory pick the team would have received had it not signed tight end Isaiah Likely, and the seventh-round pick they would have received for losing safety Dane Belton to the Jets was canceled out by the signing of punter Jordan Stout.

These projections, however, are subject to change depending on any other moves the Giants might make between now and the free-agency comp pick formula cut-off, which is the first Tuesday after the draft.