Giants to Sign Ravens Pro Bowl Punter Jordan Stout

The New York Giants are continuing to build their team in their new head coach John Harbaugh's image.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Giants are set to sign former Ravens punter Jordan Stout to a three-year, $12.3 million contract.

"BREAKING: The Giants and former Ravens P Jordan Stout have agreed to a 3-year, $12.3M deal that makes him the highest paid punter in the NFL, per multiple sources," Schultz tweeted. "John Harbaugh had Stout in Baltimore and now has him with the Giants."

Stout Joins Giants Special Teams

The move comes shortly after the Giants signed tight end Isaiah Likely to a three-year deal, giving quarterback Jaxson Dart a fresh, new target to work with in the middle of the field.

Stout came into the league with very high expectations as a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Penn State, which is an uncharacteristic time to select a punter. However, Stout was the best punter in college football during his final season at Penn State, leading to the Ravens taking him early on Day 3.

Harbaugh's background is in special teams, so taking Stout in the draft gave him a high level of confidence. Now, he's doubled down by giving him the biggest contract for a punter in NFL history.

Stout struggled in his first three seasons with the Ravens, but that all changed in the 2025 campaign. He recorded a career-high 50.1 yards per punt and was named to the first Pro Bowl of his career. He was also on the All-Pro first team for the first time of his career.

Stout tied a Ravens franchise record with a 74-yard punt back in November against the New York Jets in a Week 12 contest at M&T Bank Stadium.

"[Senior Special Teams Coach] Randy Brown tells me, 'If you do poorly, we're going to cut you. If you do OK, we'll re-sign you. If you do too well …' I'm going to leave that part out," Stout said via Baltimore Ravens editorial director Ryan Mink. "It's going well."

It seems like Stout did too well because now he is moving on from the Ravens to the Giants, where he will look to have similar punts like he did against the Jets.