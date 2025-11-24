Giants Fire Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen

The New York Giants have fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

Bowen most recently saw his defense squander yet another fourth-quarter lead, this time to the Detroit Lions, making this the fifth time this season the defense has failed to protect a lead and close out a game.

The Giants took a slim 27-24 lead into the fourth quarter, but after Kafka’s decision to go for it on fourth down from the Lions’ 2-yard line failed, the defense was unable to stop the Lions from marching down the field and kicking the game-tying field goal, which sent the game into overtime.

Once overtime began, the Lions wasted no time taking the lead and eventually winning. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs ripped off a 69-yard run right up the gut for the go-ahead score, and the Giants, who despite having a chance to answer on the next drive, could not do so as the Lions pulled out the much-needed win at home.

The loss marked the fifth time the Giants' defense failed to preserve a 10+ point lead late in the game, tied for the most in a single season in league history,

In addition to the collapses, the Giants' defense has struggled to improve, even after moving from near the bottom of the league rankings.

New York’s defense currently ranks 28th overall, 32nd against the run, and 23rd against the pass. It’s also 20th on third-downs, 31st in red zone defense, and has allowed 27.8 points per game (third most in the league).

Granted, the defense has been banged up, which is a problem. Still, most of those injuries have been in the back end of the unit, leaving one to wonder why the front seven, which is loaded in talent, has struggled to finish off sacks (they’re ranked 23rd in sacks per pass attempts).

The move wasn’t made initially because the team wanted Kafka to have a say in his staff. In turn, Kafka, who in his previous role as assistant head coach had not been involved in the defensive strategy meetings, wanted to get a feel for the process before making any firm decisions regarding Bowen’s fate.

Outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen will reportedly be the interim defensive coordinator, per Josina Anderson.

Bullen is an 18-year coaching veteran, with 12 of those seasons being in the NFL. His NFL stints have included the Cardinals and Dolphins, both as an outside linebackers coach.

This will be the first time Bullen has been a defensive coordinator at any level, making him an interesting choice ahead of Giants secondary coach/pass game coordinator Marquand Manuel and defensive line coach Andre Patterson, both of whom have been defensive coordinators in prior jobs.

Kafka is scheduled to speak to the media at 10 a.m. on Monday, so we’ll update this story with the new information once it's available.

