Mike McDaniel Instantly Linked By Fans to One NFL Team After Being Fired By Dolphins
Mike McDaniel's run as the head coach of the Dolphins came to an end Thursday with the team firing him after four seasons. McDaniel went 35–33 in his time at Miami and was canned after going 7-10 this past season.
McDaniel was brought into Miami with hopes that he could team up with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and build a formidable offense that would turn the franchise into Super Bowl contenders. While the two helped lead the Dolphins to the playoffs in the first two years of McDaniel's tenure, they never won a playoff game and missed out on the playoffs in each of the past two seasons.
Before coming to Miami, McDaniel served as the offensive coordinator for the 49ers and was part of the staff that lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.
After McDaniel's firing became official, many fans on social media quickly started predicting what his new job would be: offensive coordinator for the Lions.
McDaniel should get some interest by other teams that are looking for a new head coach but with his offensive mindset and the weapons the Lions have, it would be interesting if he landed there under head coach Dan Campbell.
The Lions missed out on the playoffs this year in their first season without former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who left last offseason to become head coach of the Bears.
We'll have to wait and see what's next for McDaniel, but it's clear fans of the Lions would love to have him join their team's staff.