Giants Sign Sam Roberts for Defensive Line Depth
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The New York Giants have finally made a free-agent signing on their defensive line, having signed defensive tackle Sam Roberts to a one-year deal.
Roberts was originally a sixth-round draft pick by New England in 2022. He’s played in 20 games, with two starts, for the Patriots, Carolina Panthers, and Atlanta Falcons. He’s racked up 26 tackles, two quarterback hits, and one sack over his career.
The 6-5 and 300-pound Roberts appeared in five games last season for the Falcons, making one start before landing on injured reserve with ankle and knee injuries. In those five games, Roberts recorded his first and, to date, lone sack and had 18 career tackles,including one tackle for loss.
Roberts, primarily a nose tackle, played college ball at Northwest Missouri State, where in 2021 he won the Cliff Harris Award, honoring the nation's small-college defensive player of the year.
He appeared in 38 games for the Bearcats, recording 131 tackles (69 solo), 30 tackles-for-loss, 12 sacks, one interception, six pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.
The Giants appear to be moving on from defensive linemen Rakeem Nunez-Roches and DJ Davidson, both of whom are unrestricted free agents. New York could still add defensive line depth in next month’s draft to round out a room that includes Dexter Lawrence II, Darius Alexander, Roy Robertson-Harris, and Chauncey Golston.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina