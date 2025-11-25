Retired Giants QB Eli Manning Takes Another Step Toward Hall of Fame

Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has been named one of 26 modern-era semifinalists for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

This will be the second year for Manning, who was first eligible for Canton last year but didn’t make the final cut, to become immortalized.

This year, he’ll be joined by Drew Brees (Chargers, Saints) and Phillip Rivers (Chargers), the latter of whom was originally a 2004 Giants first-round draft pick traded in by the team to the Chargers in the Manning deal.

Manning spent his entire 16-year career with the Giants, missing only one game once being named a starter, that due to a benching by Ben McAdoo, who was the head coach at the time.

In addition to his success in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, Manning was also a four-time Pro Bowler and co-winner of the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year award (with Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald). and the 2008 Sporting News Athlete of the Year winner.

Manning, who played his college ball at Ole Miss, currently shares the NFL record for the longest touchdown pass (99 yards) and holds the record for most passing yards in a single postseason (1,219, set in 2011).

He ended his career having completed 60.3% of his pass attempts 4,895-of8,119) for 57,023 yards, and 366 touchdowns to 244 interceptions, all good for a passer rating of 84.1.

Manning joins former head coach Tom Coughlin, who advanced to the final nine in the Coach, Contributor, and Senior category earlier this month, with the reduced list set to be announced on December 3.

Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP. In addition to Brees and Rivers, other notable former players who cut include one-time Giants offensive lineman Lomas Brown, and first-ballot nominees such as Fitzgerald, running back Frank Gore (49ers, Colts, Dolphins, Bills, and Jets), and tight end Jason Witten (Cowboys, Raiders).

A list of 20 finalists will then be voted on early next year by the Selection Committee ahead of Super Bowl LX, with 15 modern-era finalists, three seniors, one coach, and one contributor. The Class of 2026 will be announced at the annual NFL Honors program.

