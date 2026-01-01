The New York Giants defense will have one last opportunity to put out a strong performance before the conclusion of the 2025 season.They’ll try to do it against a quarterback against whom they haven’t lost since said quarterback’s rookie season.

Personnel

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is interviewed after defeating the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Despite the Dallas Cowboys no longer being playoff contenders, much to their fans' chagrin, quarterback Dak Prescott is still going to start this week.

Whether or not he plays the full game remains unclear, but he’s going to start on Sunday against the Giants, as confirmed by owner Jerry Jones.

Both Javonte Williams and Malik Davis are dealing with injuries, and their status is unclear at running back this week.

If either, or both, are unable to go, then rookie Jaydon Blue should be next up for seeing snaps in the backfield next to Prescott.

This year, Blue has just 22 carries for 65 yards with one catch for five yards and has yet to find the end zone.

Fullback Hunter Luepke has always seen snaps as a running back, especially on passing downs where his pass-blocking ability is appreciated.

Luepke could be in for a larger workload as a halfback this week after seeing a career-high seven carries for 30 yards last week.

Starting tight end Jake Ferguson left the Christmas Day game against the Washington Commanders early with a calf injury, and his status is unknown.

Regardless of his availability, tight ends Brevyn Spann-Ford and Luke Schoonmaker, as well as Luepke, should be in for a larger workload.

The trio would all be able to contribute in the passing game as blockers and checkdown options while also providing more rushing lanes for whichever backs are available.

All three players saw a season-high in snaps played in week 17 against the Commanders, with Spann-Ford playing a career-high 48 snaps.

The Cowboys' offensive line has been able to stay relatively healthy, with the only difference from week two being at left guard.

TJ Bass is the new starting left guard for the Cowboys after Tyler Guyton’s season was cut short, forcing former left guard Tyler Smith out to left tackle.

Scheme

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates with wide receiver George Pickens (3) following a touchdown pass caught by Pickens during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While the Cowboys offense has spent much of the year in 11 personnel and airing it out, they’ve shifted toward heavier looks.

With the aforementioned Spann-Ford, Schoonmaker, and Luepke seeing more playing time, that calls for more 12-, 21-, and 22-personnel looks .

Due to the versatility of players like Luepke and Ferguson, when healthy, the Cowboys can use these personnel groupings to force defenses to play more linebackers than attack them in the air.

The Cowboys have started to run the ball more than they did earlier in the year, when they were one of the most pass-happy offenses in the NFL.

After throwing the ball on more than 60% of their offensive plays for the first month of the season, the Cowboys have come back down to Earth slightly.

Their pass rate of 59.2% is still the eighth-highest in the NFL, but is just a couple of percentage points above the league average. Earlier in the year, they were above 62%.

The Cowboys' run game is built on attacking between the tackles, which could explain why they are one of the more consistent rushing attacks despite being one of the least explosive.

There also isn’t an offense that throws the ball as often as the Cowboys do and still uses play-action at the rate the Cowboys do, committing to it.

Here’s an important reminder that statistics back up the idea that play-action helps improve the passing attack, even for a team that doesn’t run often.

Overview

Giants defenders, especially on the interior, need to be ready to come up and be engaged in the run game, whether it’s Williams, Davis, Blue, or Luepke.

Williams and Luepke are both tough tackles to make on any given day, but especially if a defense isn’t keen to come downhill and attack.

This will be one last challenge for the Giants' pass rush to make a significant impact on the game, as the Cowboys have been one of the best pass-protecting offenses in the NFL.

Part of that is because of the offensive line, part because of how talented the receivers are as early options for Prescott, and part because of the incredibly high level Prescott has played at in 2025.

