Giants Make Decision Regarding Embattled GM Joe Schoen's Future

East Rutherford, N.J. - New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who at one point was on shaky ground in terms of his status, is sticking around for the foreseeable future.

Schoen, who was in the final year of his five-year deal signed back in 2022, inked a new multi-year contract extension, the team announced, ensuring that he will continue to help build the Giants into a winning franchise alongside head coach John Harbaugh.

Schoen’s tenure got off to a fast start when, in his first year, he put together a roster that went 9-7-1 and made the postseason.

Unfortunately, the success of that one season caused him to deviate from the roster rebuild plan, leading Schoen to make several missteps, such as signing quarterback Daniel Jones to a multiyear deal and bleeding talent from the roster, all of which saw the franchise from 2023 to last season, saw the Giants go 13-38 over that span.

Despite the struggles, ownership made it clear right from the start that the problem was not so much with the roster Schoen put together as it was with the coaching, which is why Brian Daboll and his staff were swept midway through last season.

Team ownership, in a statement announcing the dismissal of Daboll and the retention of Schoen, lauded the general manager for assembling a strong young nucleus of talent.

Adding to that, Harbaugh has not only appeared at ease and in sync with Schoen on roster decisions, but has also praised him.

Jan 20, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh pose after the press conference announcing Harbaughís hiring at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

“I feel great about how it's gone,” Harbaugh said after the draft when asked about his relationship with Schoen.

“We ended up on the same page. We didn't always agree, but we understood where we were coming from, and then we had -- probably the most important thing is to have a clear understanding of it's not who you don't get, it's who you get that matters.

“Do you have a clear vision for what they're going to do? Do you like them as a player? Can you find a place for them and get them ready to play? I think we did that. Communication is a big part of that. Happy with that.”

Harbaugh also revealed that he and Schoen have worked continuously to ensure the roster is as competitive as possible.

“Joe and I have been working together every single day, I mean, hours on end, whether it's planning or organizing or just talking about players or watching tape again and again on these guys. I feel like it's gone very well.

“On the surface, right now, I feel great about it. I don't feel we could have done any better. I think we made the most of the draft and the resources we had. I'm really happy with the way it went. I hope Joe feels the same.”

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