Most Important Giants Revenge Games on the 2026 Schedule

Entering the start of the John Harbaugh era, the New York Giants will certainly be carrying the expectation to try to come out on top in all 17 of their matchups this fall.

In the back of their minds, they might be hard-pressed not to add a few extra circles around a handful of faceoffs that will mean even more than a simple tally on the left column of their overall record.

But let’s be real. While every game is a must-win, there are a few that are going to carry a little extra motivation for the players for one reason or another, like these three:

Week 3 vs Titans

Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll addresses the media during his first press conference at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although the Giants will kick off the 2026 season with a visit from the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football for a divisional matchup that always carries big weight and was split during the 2025 campaign, there might just be a little more sizzle for their next home game two weeks later.

That will be against the Tennessee Titans, who will be making a rare trip to MetLife Stadium for an interconference meeting in Week 3, and their latest with Big Blue since they both met in Nashville back in 2022. This newest installment has been brewing before the full schedule was released.

Instead, the anticipation for taking on the Titans started as soon as things started to unravel in the early part of the offseason. Tennessee got the ball rolling by hiring ex-Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who was dismissed in Week 10 last year after holding a 20-40-1 record in his four-year stint, as their new offensive coordinator under new head coach Robert Saleh.

Once the free agency frenzy opened up in March, the Titans, who entered the period with the highest total cap space in the league, which topped at over $110 million, had their sights set on poaching quality players from both men’s former rosters to build out their own.

From the Giants’ pool of free agents, the Titans flexed their financial muscles on New York by signing slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to a hefty four-year contract worth $17.5 million annually and making him one of the top-25 highest-paid players at the position after a 1,000-yard season that led the Giants’ aerial production without Malik Nabers.

After Robinson, the poaching continued on both sides of the ball, with Tennessee bolstering its defensive secondary with Cor’Dale Flott, the tight ends room with Daniel Bellinger, and adding insurance along the offensive line with backup center Austin Schlottmann.

With a bevy of transactions that had stripped the Giants of a few key pieces from the 2025 season and traded in their NY-logoed helmets for the Titans’ shield, the newest meeting in East Rutherford is now setting up to be all about proving which side played the offseason better with their most crucial decisions.

The Giants decided not to splurge on a smaller slot receiver whose vertical impact was quite limited until last fall. They tried to bring back Flott on what they thought was a competitive deal, but the Titans were able to get their best-perimeter ballhawk to renege at the last second, creating a major need in their deep level as they continued in free agency and towards the draft.

Of course, the presence of guys like Robinson and Flott wasn’t enough to help the Giants win more than four games last season, but now those same faces will be coming back to their old stomping grounds to shock the newly revamped Giants and prove it was a mistake to let them walk to another franchise.

The other interesting storyline will be the featured battle between two young quarterbacks–Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward–whom Daboll had a true interest in during their journeys to the professional level.

Daboll reportedly wanted the Giants to pursue Ward until he was taken by the Titans in 2025, and then was the catalyst that convinced GM Joe Schoen to trade back up into the back half of the first round to select Dart at No. 25 and secure the team’s next franchise gunslinger.

Both organizations were far from competitive in 2025 and have tough roads ahead to rebound, but their duel in Week 3 will be spicy as past and present cross paths on the same field, with the goal of gaining a 1-0 advantage in the aftermath story.

Week 10 vs Commanders

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) greets members of the Washington Commanders after the game, Sunday, December 14, 2025. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For most of the past decade, it’s felt like the Giants have had the upper hand in their biannual battles with their divisional rivals in the Washington Commanders.

That strength in the schedule has suddenly become a new weakness since the Commanders found their franchise arm in Jayden Daniels in 2024, who has given the Giants fits and helped to flip the script on an historic NFC East lineage.

After dominating the head-to-head series by a tally of 10-4-1 since the end of the 2016 season, the Giants have fallen to a stunning 0-4 record against the Commanders over the past two seasons.

This marked the first time New York got swept by their divisional foe in consecutive years since 1998-99 when Washington got the best of them by more than one score in each game.

The latest two losses for the Giants happened in the season opener in Landover last September when the Giants offense, led by new starter Russell Wilson, was totally shut down in a dormant 21-6 defeat and followed up with a more dominant win by the Commanders in Week 15 at MetLife Stadium.

In that second meeting, the Commanders did not have Daniels, whose season was all but finished due to an elbow injury, and were riding an ugly eight-game losing skid.

Rookie Jaxson Dart was the newly established signal caller under center for the Giants who did just about all he could to keep his team within the contest.

Dart’s stats included a 20-for-36 passing line for 246 yards and 2 touchdowns and included another nine carries for 63 yards with his legs.

He led the Giants offense on four drives of at least seven plays on a porous Commanders’ defense, but it wasn’t enough to shut off a second-half showing by Marcus Mariota and company to keep the arrow in Washington’s favor.

What used to be a series that most fans counted as a pair of victories for the Giants has suddenly been no longer and that losing taste is one that they will likely be looking to end once they see the Commanders on the road in Week 5 and then back in East Rutherford in Week 10.

The Giants will need to do a better job at handling their in-division contests regardless of the opponent if they want to be taken seriously as a playoff contender in year one under John Harbaugh as well.

They should be embarrassed by two straight last place finishes fueled by double defeats to the Commanders and be motivated to shift the series back to their side.

Week 16 vs Lions

Nov 23, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Giants running back Devin Singletary (26) breaks out of a tackle by Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) on a second quarter run at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Despite another abysmal season that had suffered a 2-10 start, including an 0-7 road mark, the Giants were able to put on a competitive show against the Detroit Lions.

The Giants were once again without Jaxson Dart, who was still working through the concussion protocol from the injury he sustained against Chicago two weeks earlier, but went into the matchup with an element of uncertainty with veteran Jameis Winston taking the reins for a second straight Sunday.

Behind Winston’s playmaking on the gridiron, which included a ridiculous flea flicker play between him and receiver Gunner Olszewski who found him 33 yards downfield for the touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Giants gave the Lions a run for their money.

New York would go up by 10 points again, thanks to Winston’s big catch and dance into the endzone, but it wouldn’t take long before they forget they still had to defend against a powerful Detroit offense for at least one more possession in the final five minutes of the contest.

Instead, the defense was caught napping and got tormented twice by the electric rushing of Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who thrashed through the league’s worst-ranked run defense to the tune of a 49-yard run that brought the Lions to within three points and ultimately forced overtime on an insane 59-yard boot from kicker Jake Bates.

Then, in the overtime period, Gibbs called it a game, bursting through an open hole and going the distance for 69 yards and the game-sealing touchdown that sent the Giants flying home with a frustrating 34-27 defeat and their sixth-straight loss at the time.

The loss was just another miserable example of the few inexcusable fourth-quarter collapses that over the course of the 2025 season forced the Giants brass to make another round of sweeping changes, including parting ways with head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

What’s worse is that some analysts thought the Giants might finally be the right matchup to thwart Detroit’s high-volume offense, given their versatile pass rush that would go up against the Lions’ weakened offensive front that was missing key starters and ranked in the league basement in pass rush protection rate .

None of that mattered in the end for Big Blue, which was simply outmuscled by the Lions when it mattered the most.

As Harbaugh joins the fold in 2026, that projects to be the new mindset they aspire to mirror when they square off again with those same Lions, in hopes of avenging their avoidable loss at Ford Field, which will serve as one of the gauntlet games on their slate.

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