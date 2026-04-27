New York Giants Kicker Battle: Can Michigan UDFA Dominic Zvada Unseat Jason Sanders, Ben Sauls?

Now that the NFL draft is over, the New York Giants have targeted needs for their team by signing several undrafted free agents.

Special teams has been a big issue for the team over the past several seasons. The kicking game has been crippled by injuries to former kicker Graham Gano and poor, inconsistent performances from the kickers brought in to replace him.

This new coaching staff is working to improve the kicking game and has already signed former Dolphins kicking ace Jason Sanders, who missed all of 2025 with a serious hip injury he suffered in training camp, to compete for the job against holdover Ben Sauls, who was solid for the team toward the end of last year.

Although signs point to Sanders being full go for camp, the idea of an injured kicker being relied on in New York is scary. So, between that and Sauls’ lack of pressure kicks, at least at this level, the Giants signed University of Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada as an undrafted free agent to further add to the competition this summer.

What does the 6-foot-3, 180-pound Zvada bring to the table? A lot, actually.

Long-range accuracy

Nov 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Michigan Wolverines kicker Dominic Zvada (96) celebrates his game winning field goal against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Wrigley Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Zvada's career-long kick is 56 yards, a feat he has accomplished multiple times. In 2024, his first season with the Wolverines, he was perfect from 50 yards or more.

He hit all seven of his attempts en route to a 21-for-22 season. That was a ridiculous 95.45%.

Although his 2025 was not as consistent, he continued to show his ability to hit kicks from beyond 50 yards with two more deep kicks, including another 56-yard strike (the third of his career).

For a Giants team that has struggled over the past three seasons with field goal kicking, he would be a great security blanket when drives stall from the 40 and in.

Pressure kicker

Michigan place kicker Dominic Zvada (96) attempts an extra point against Oregon during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It goes without saying that being the kicker for the University of Michigan can be stressful. It comes with expectations and pressure that kickers at many other universities may not feel.

After all, kicking in front of over 100,000fans in the Big House would be enough to buckle the knees of anyone.

Zvada has performed when it meant the most. He was the 2024 Bakken-Andersen Big Ten Kicker of the Year. He delivered multiple game-winning kicks, including an epic 31-yard strike at Wrigley Field in the “Windy City” of Chicago against Northwestern.

He also has experience kicking in the cold weather, and with the swirling winds at MetLife Stadium, that's valuable.

Technically Proficient

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan place kicker Dominic Zvada (PK07) kicks the ball during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Zvada has been complimented on the consistency and rhythm of his kicks. He has made 140 of his 142 extra points during his collegiate career. The majority of his kicks are usually struck confidently and hit dead center of the uprights regardless of where he is on the field.

In 2025,, he had a regression in production, but most of it was attributed to poor operations, not because he just missed the kick or lacked the talent.

There's a calming feel when you have confidence in a kicker. If they get within his range, many players feel like it's automatic. Over the past few seasons, it has been an adventure.

The Giants' signing Zvada and paying him guaranteed money gives them a quality young insurance policy in case Sanders and/or Sauls prove not to be the best option at a position that is crying out for consistency.

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