49ers vs. Giants 2026: Why Mike Evans Makes SF a Nightmare for Big Blue

For the third time in the last four seasons, including the second consecutive year in their friendly confines of MetLife Stadium, the New York Giants will be the host of a classic NFC conference matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in 2026.

Last fall, the 49ers came to the Big Apple in Week 9 and, despite a valiant effort from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who had to contribute more against a 49ers defense that was super stingy against the run, dominated the Giants in both offensive phases to leave with a 34-24 win that wasn’t as close as the final score suggested.

Compared to the Giants, who were trying to see if they had a potential franchise gunslinger in Dart and focused on beginning his development as the starting arm who arrived by Week 4 of last season, the objective for San Francisco was to keep punching towards their aspirations for a run at the Lombardi Trophy.

That goal would be largely obstructed by a slew of big injuries to key players, including starter quarterback Brock Purdy, who missed eight games during the regular season with shoulder and turf toe ailments.

Without their leading signal caller and a couple of pass catchers who also had to miss time with injuries, the 49ers' offense was under immense pressure to produce and win games in a very competitive NFC West division that finished with three playoff teams and the eventual Super Bowl champion, the Seattle Seahawks.

That demand was especially ratcheted up by their porous defense, which was in the basement of the league in pass rush efficiency and struggled to slow down the NFL’s best receivers in coverage.

Along with their turnover woes, the 49ers struggled to hold down their opponents in the playoffs and capped off a 12-5 season with a loss in the divisional round to the Seahawks.

The 49ers organization has certainly experienced some change during the offseason, especially on defense, where their most notable exit might be that of former two-time defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, now the Titans' head coach.

On the other side of free agency and the draft, they’ve done a pretty solid job of reloading both sides of the ball and expect some of their main pieces back healthy for the 2026 campaign.

To say their championship has started to close would be misguided, as they still have one of the game’s best quarterbacks and head coaches, Kyle Shanahan, leading the way.

As they were in 2025, the revamped 49ers could serve as a major litmus test for the John Harbaugh-led Giants, who are striving to make a case for the postseason in his first year as the leader.

The question is, will the Giants have more talent to match San Francisco’s, or will one of the franchises still considered within the top tier of the NFL get the best of them once again?

Series History

San Francisco currently holds a 23-21 all-time lead in the head-to-head series. The two organizations are tied, however, with a 4-4 record between their eight postseason meetings.

The 49ers have won four of the last five matchups, including three consecutive dating back to the 2020 season. The Giants, who are the home team again in 2026, have gone 4-5 in their last games as the host.

Historically speaking, the two teams have played some memorable games, including:

1985 Wild Card game (17-3 Giants win)

1986 Divisional playoffs (49-3 Giants win)

1990 NFC Championship ( 15-13 Giants win)

1993 Divisional playoffs (44-3 49ers win and the final games for quarterback Phil Simms and linebacker Lawrence Taylor)

2002 Wild Card (39-38 49ers win in what was the “Trey Junkin” game)

Key Additions

Wide receiver Mike Evans | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

WR Mike Evans

With the 49ers unable to re-sign their leading pass catcher, Jauan Jennings, to a team-friendly deal, Mike Evans was arguably the top free agent receiver who will provide Brock Purdy with a high-caliber replacement at a much cheaper AAV (about $14.13 million over the next three seasons)

Despite being 32 years old and coming off a down year because of injuries (he only appeared in eight games in 2025), Evans has proven to be one of the most reliable targets in the league. In 12 seasons with his only team in the Buccaneers, Evans tallied over 1,000 receiving yards (14.0+ average) in all of them while grabbing 108 touchdowns.

Evans, who stands tall at 6-foot-5 and 231 pounds, is a huge threat to a young Giants secondary that lacked true veteran leadership and experience last season. He can be that high catch-radius guy for the 49ers near the endzone, where he has three 100+ yard games with four combined touchdowns against New York.

LT Vederian Lowe

Although their five-time All-Pro Trent Williams has been the stalwart at left tackle during his six-year tenure in the Bay Area, the 49ers were stuck in a contract dispute with the veteran and needed to bring in a proven insurance policy in case things went south.

The two parties reached an agreement on an updated deal, but still brought in Vederian Lowe, who is slated to back up Williams in 2026.

Lowe, a four-year pro, was drafted by the Vikings in 2022 before moving to New England the following year, where he appeared in eight games and allowed one sack and 15 pressures in 317 offensive snaps for the Patriots.

LB Dre Greenlaw

The 49ers took a brutal blow to their linebacker position after their four-time Pro Bowler, Fred Warner, went down with a season-ending ankle injury, and a few additional pieces on the depth chart fell victim to minor ailments.

Greenlaw, who started his NFL career with the franchise, returns to San Francisco after a one-year stint with the Denver Broncos.

He is projected to be their other starting middle linebacker with a healthy Warner next season and has four seasons with at least 86 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and five forced turnovers as a Niner.

CB Nate Hobbs

Like the Giants, the 49ers secondary was very generous to opposing receivers, allowing 232.4 passing yards per game, 29 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions.

As such, their unit needed some reinforcements, and Hobbs, who signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract in free agency, provides an experienced guy to serve as a potential starter or immediate depth piece at worst.

He has missed time in four of his first five seasons in the NFL (Raiders and Packers), but can play on the perimeter and in the slot while getting a hand on passes and being a stout tackler (77.4 PFF run defense grade).

WR Christian Kirk

Amid the apparent breakup that is happening between the organization and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, Christian Kirk will likely become the WR2 and form the 49ers trio of targets with Mike Evans and tight end George Kittle when he eventually returns from ACL rehab.

Kirk, who has stints with three different teams in his eight-year career, has caught at least 40 balls in six seasons for at least 590 yards and three touchdowns. He offers flexibility to play at different spots across the formation, but has a tendency for dropped passes with 32 over that same span.

Key Losses

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

WR Jauan Jennings

After starting his tenure as a role player in the 49ers’ receiving corps, Jauan Jennings had ascended into the team’s leading target with a combined 132 catches for 1,618 yards and 15 touchdowns over the previous two seasons. He led San Francisco’s unit with 55 grabs for 643 yards and nine scores in 15 games.

That ascension made him a key face on the free agent market this offseason, with a market value of $22.6 million annually, which still leads the remaining unsigned players across the league. That price might have been too rich for the 49ers, who have let him walk and signed a pair of pass catchers to replace him.

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Following a more productive stint with the Washington Commanders, Brian Robinson saw a sharp drop as the backup and mainly short-yardage or goal-line option to Christian McCaffrey.

The 27-year-old was available for all 17 games for the first season of his career but only logged 92 carries for 400 yards (4.3 average) and two touchdowns while earning a 69.9 PFF grade that ranked 36th among 55 eligible running backs.

Edge Clelin Ferrell

Clelin Ferrell was among the 49ers' most efficient pass rushers, notching four sacks and 17 total pressures in 160 pass rush snaps that earned him a mediocre 52.9 PFF pass rush grade.

He successfully created pressure on 7.0% of his snaps and was only available for nine games.

WR Kendrick Bourne

One of the 49ers’ top four producers in the aerial attack, Kendrick Bourne played in 16 games and logged 37 catches for 551 yards and zero touchdowns. Bourne was a shifty receiver who could force missed tackles and gain extra yardage in space with his speed.

With Bourne leaving town for an in-division rival in the Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers were suddenly down two pass catchers on top of the uncertain future of Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle.

P Thomas Morstead

Morstead is an aging veteran (40 years old) whose efficiency has begun taking a serious hit down the stretch of his career.

He finished with the third-lowest punting grade among eligible punters with over 40 attempts (55.3) by netting a career-low of 36.8 yards per boot and allowing an average of 12.7 yards per return, the second-most in that same span.

Key Matchup to Watch

Wide receiver Mike Evans will test the Giants defensive secondary. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While the easy answer to this could be running back Christian McCaffrey, who is arguably one of the best do-it-all skill position players in the sport, there is going to be a lot of intrigue around the 49ers’ new addition, Mike Evans, and how he elevates their passing game.

As mentioned, Evans has a very favorable physical profile to be an elite vertical threat in any offense and will be partnering with Brock Purdy, who finished fourth among quarterbacks in adjusted efficiency on his deep throws (60.0%).

In his last full season in 2023, Evans ranked third in the league with a deep receiving grade of 98.6 while hauling in 14 of 34 targets of 20+ air yards for 484 yards and seven of his 13 total touchdowns that year. His quarterback, Baker Mayfield, was in the bottom half of the league in deep passing metrics as well.

Pair Evans now with a better deep-ball quarterback in Purdy, and it could pose a problem for the Giants' secondary if they don’t make some improvements this offseason. They lost their one lengthy cornerback in Cor’Dale Flott, who had some success guarding top receivers one-on-one, and only have a few names standing over 6-foot-1 to combat a player of his caliber.

In seven career games against the Giants, Evans has tormented them for 43 catches for 723 yards and eight touchdowns, including his 2019 outing, where he caught 8 of 15 balls for 190 yards and three scores, albeit New York won that contest in Daniel Jones’ rookie debut.

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