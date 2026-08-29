Odell Beckham Jr. Got His Shot to Finish His Career With the Giants. He Made the Most of It.

For receiver Odell Beckham Jr., all he wanted was a chance.

A chance to show the New York Giants , the only team he wanted to play for, that he could still bring something to the table. A chance to show his young son a valuable lesson about not giving up and how hard work can yield results.

He got that chance. And he crushed it, never once missing a practice, never once taking a play off, and never once pointing the finger at his quarterbacks for either not throwing to him or not putting the ball where he could get it.

And now? It looks as though Beckham is going to have his dream of finishing his NFL career with the team that gave him his first opportunity come true.

“I thought he played well,” head coach John Harbaugh said after the Giants’ 26-3 win over the Jets. “Got open. Just a fingernail away from that completion and maybe a step away from a touchdown. So he looked good out there.”

A humbled Beckham, saying multiple times that his fate, which will be decided over the next day or two, was in God’s hands, said it’s been quite the journey in coming back from injuries and doubts that pointed to him being washed up.

“It was a tough couple of years, taking a step back and deciding to go forward with life,” Beckham said. “The mental battles that we go through, and just push through, persevere and overcome adversity.”

Beckham’s growth as a player and person is particularly noteworthy, particularly when things don’t go according to plan. Take, for instance, the deep ball that quarterback Jameis Winston overthrew in the first quarter. Whereas a younger Beckham might have lost his cool with his quarterback, the modern version pointed the finger at himself.

“You’ll never hear me ever say anything when a quarterback gives me a chance,” Beckham said. “I don’t care if you miss me by five yards, if you underthrew it. I’m always the one who feels like, no matter what, I am going to make that play.”

Did OBJ Do Enough to Make the Team?

Aug 28, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) on the field during warm ups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harbaugh didn’t want to go too deep into saying who is making the 53-man roster, but he did concede that Beckham accomplished his goal.

“I don't want to say exactly who's making it right now, just what the considerations are. And things can happen,” Harbaugh said.

“But I think I would answer the question yes. I mean, I think he has done enough to make an NFL roster for sure. He's played well and gotten better as his camp's gone on. He deserves credit for that. He's done a really good job with it.”

When told of Harbaugh’s words, Beckham smiled and said, “It’d be a great day,” adding, “All I ever wanted to do for the Giants organization was win a championship. All I ever wanted to do was be great. And those things still very much matter to me.

“Knowing what I wanna do for this team, who I wanna be as a man in the locker room, for everyone around me. I’ve been through it all, and I’m here for the younger ones who need me,” Beckham said.

“I fear nothing,” Beckham continued. “This is where I wanna be. This is where I wanna give my everything to.”

He will likely get that chance for himself—and for his son.

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