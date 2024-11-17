Dallas Cowboys Defensive Star Trolled Giants After Saquon Barkley's Big Showing
The New York Giants are rather popular regarding the opinions of their division opponents.
First, the Eagles fans tried to troll the Giants by chanting, “Thank you, Giants!” after running back Saquon Barkley’s big two-touchdown performance Thursday night in a 28-16 win against Washington.
Then, Dallas Cowboys defender Micah Parsons, a frequent critic of the Giants, felt the need to troll the Giants for not paying Barkley.
“All jokes aside, the Giants almost made us believe Saquon wasn’t HIM anymore!” Parsons wrote on X. “That really says a lot! Daniel Jones was paid over Saquon! He was worth more to their franchise! This really says a lot!”
Like so many critics, Parsons fails to realize that the Giants did attempt–three times at least–to pay Barkley.
Still, he declined their offers three times (one of which would have made him one of the three highest-paid running backs in the NFL) after publicly stating that he wasn’t looking to re-set the market.
The plan was to get Barkley under contract and leave the tag for Jones. This first became evident during the 2022 bye week when the Giants attempted to extend Barkley but did not speak with Jones’s representation about an extension.
When Barkley’s side refused to play ball, the Giants had no choice but to reverse the plan, though they made certain to leave themselves with an out after two years on Jones’s contract.
Parsons, whom the Giants famously (and mistakenly) passed over in the 2021 draft, is entitled to an opinion, but with his own team’s 2024 season slipping away from them–their four-game losing streak is one less than the Giants’ five-game streak–it's clear that in this case, misery enjoys company.