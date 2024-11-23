Giants Activate Kayvon Thibodeaux from IR; Waive QB Daniel Jones
As expected, the New York Giants have activated outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist) from injured reserve.
The third-year linebacker, listed as questionable on the team’s Friday injury report, is expected to play on Sunday when the team hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after missing the last six weeks.
Thibodeaux, who last year finished with 11.5 sacks in 17 games, has appeared in five games this season, all starts. He has 12 tackles and 2.0 sacks so far as he looks to finish the season strong after missing time with a broken wrist.
The Giants also officially waived quarterback Daniel Jones, who on Friday the team announced had requested and been granted his release from his contract. Jones will be free to sign with another team on Monday if he clears waivers.
Jones finishes his tumultuous Giants career with a 24-44-1 record in 70 games played with 69 starts. He completed 64.1% of his pass attempts (1,437 of 2,241) for 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. He also rushed for 2,179 yardson 399 carries for 15 touchdowns over that span, and has one postseason win in his six-year NFL career.
In other roster moves, the Giants signed quarterback Tom Boyle off their practice squad to their 53-man roster. Boyle, whom the Giants signed to the practice squad earlier this week, will serve as the emergency quarterback starting Sunday.
The team also waived/no recall outside linebacker Tomon Fox, whom they had added to the 53-man roster after Thibodeaux landed on IR.
The Giants did not make any standard practice squad elevations this week.