Giants Add Receiver Help Ahead of Week 6 Game vs. Eagles
The New York Giants, who will be without receiver Darius Slayton this week when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, have elevated veteran receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad to provide depth.
Humphrey, 6-4 and 225 pounds, has 62 career catches, 31 of which came last year when he was with Denver. This summer, Humphrey caught 6-of-8 pass targets for 94 yards and one touchdown with the Giants.
The Giants also elevated linebacker Zaire Barnes from the practice squad, another former member of the Jets. This will be Barnes’s first of three allotted elevations.
In other roster moves, the Giants, as expected to be the case, signed linebacker/special teams player Neville Hewitt to the active roster.
Hewitt, who had previously been on the team’s practice squad, was out of standard elevations, meaning the Giants had to add him to one of the two roster openings they had after waiting outside linebacker Tomon Fox and placing receiver Maik Nabers on IR.
Hewitt, who was with the Jets before signing with the Giants' practice squad, currently has four special teams tackles (two solos) in three games played as a Giant.
Lastly, the Giants signed kicker Jude McAtamney to their 53-man roster to fill the remaining vacancy. McAtamney has made both of his field goal attempts this year and all three of his PATs.
He had previously received a standard elevation for the past two weeks, but with the Giants needing help elsewhere, they opted to sign him to the 53-man roster.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.