Giants Waive D-Lineman Casey Rogers

Rogers appeared in just two games for the Giants as a rookie last season.

Patricia Traina

Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Casey Rogers (91) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Casey Rogers (91) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
With approximately a dozen-plus undrafted free agents reportedly set to sign with the New York Giants, the team shed one such player signed last year to make room.

That would be defensive lineman Casey Rogers, who was waived on Thursday ahead of the arrival of the incoming draft picks, undrafted free agents, and tryout players coming in for the start of the team’s two-day rookie mini camp that begins with the first of two practices on Friday.

Rogers, 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, played his college ball at Nebraska and Oregon, but went undrafted. He was impressed enough last summer to land on the practice squad after coming out of training camp.

He was promoted to the 53-man roster on December 7, after the team lost D.J. Davidson to a season-ending injury. 

Rogers went on to appear in two games with the Giants, but didn’t log any tackles. He was waived on December 24 and was re-signed to the team’s practice squad two days later.  

Rogers was signed to a reserve/futures contract earlier this year, but with the Giants having loaded up on defensive linemen in both free agency and the draft, he became expendable.

The Giants are thought to need to make two more transactions to accommodate their draft class members, undrafted free agents, and any other signings they make once the rookie minicamp concludes.

Patricia Traina
