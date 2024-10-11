Haason Reddick Splits With Agency Amid Ongoing Holdout From Jets
The 2024 NFL season has not gone the way Haason Reddick wanted it to and he just took a fresh blow on Thursday.
ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting Reddick's agency, CAA, is parting ways with him as he's still holding out from the New York Jets.
After signing a three-year, $45 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in March of 2022, Reddick turned in two excellent seasons as an edge rusher in Philly. He racked up 27 sacks over the past two seasons while forcing six fumbles and recovering three. Reddick was named second-team All-Pro in 2022.
As he entered the final year of his contract, Reddick wanted a new deal. Rather than make that happen, the Eagles traded the 30-year-old to the Jets this April in exchange for a conditional third-round pick.
Like the Eagles, the Jets didn't see eye-to-eye on Reddick about a contract extension. They were committed to pay him the $14.25 million he was due for 2024, but no more. Reddick held out and on August 12, demanded a trade. He missed all of training camp and has also missed all of the regular season, while also being fined for his holdout.
The Jets are 2-3 and fired head coach Robert Saleh this week. Things are really bad in New York and they're not much better for Reddick, who is now looking for new representation.