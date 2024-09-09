Jets’ Haasan Reddick to Lose Whopping Amount of Money for Missing 'MNF'
The New York Jets are set to take the field on Monday evening for their first game of the NFL regular season. Unsurprisingly, they will be doing so without Haason Reddick, who was acquired by the franchise over the offseason and then spent the entire summer holding out in an effort to secure a new contract. It's been quite a saga, and with the season kickoff around the corner, a solution is nowhere in sight.
Among the many ripple effects of the situation is how much money Reddick is losing. It was safe to assume it was a lot, but on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter informed the world just how much. And it is, indeed, a lot. What's more, the All-Pro pass rusher is set to take a massive fine for missing tonight's Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
Per Schefter, Reddick will be fined "nearly $800,000" for his absence in the season opener. And that's in addition to the $5 million-plus he's lost in fines for skipping all team activities this summer.
Talk about a steep price to pay. And it's all in an effort to earn more money!
At this stage, though, it's transparent that no fine is going to convince Reddick to suit up. He wants an amended or brand-new contract and nothing short of that will get him on the field. Tonight's result may play a factor in how the Jets choose to approach the situation going forward.