Bills 'Hard Knocks' Schedule 2025: How to Watch the NFL's Popular Behind-the-Scenes Show
With all 32 NFL teams having officially begun training camp across the country, the 2025 football season has never been closer. Incredible highlights, hold-ins, holdouts, contract extensions, and more have already given us a taste of what's to come, but HBO's Hard Knocks: Training Camp is what will deliver the true inside look at the upcoming campaign.
This year, for the first time ever, the Buffalo Bills—an oversight on our preseason wish list—will be the featured team on the annual hit docuseries. Quarterback Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane, and the rest of the Bills' building are set to take center stage for a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the ups and downs of camp as they look to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994.
The series will premiere on Tuesday, August 5 at 9:00 p.m. EST and air on HBO Max. After that, new episodes will drop every week until the regular season begins.
Here's a look at the full schedule:
Bills Hard Knocks Schedule
Episode
Date
Time
Where to Watch
1
Aug. 5
9:00 p.m. EST
HBO Max
2
Aug. 12
9:00 p.m. EST
HBO Max
3
Aug. 19
9:00 p.m. EST
HBO Max
4
Aug. 26
9:00 p.m. EST
HBO Max
5
Sept. 2
9:00 p.m. EST
HBO Max
Get your popcorn ready.