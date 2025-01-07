NFL Insider Lays Out Browns' Plans for No. 2 Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
According to one NFL insider, the Cleveland Browns' top pick in the 2025 NFL draft is an obvious choice.
"They're going quarterback," The Athletic's Dianna Russini revealed during the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Tuesday. "They see what we see. This is not a mystery. This is not like they're psyched about Deshaun Watson's ability, leadership, play. They know this isn't great. But they also have no way out of this. So they've got to sort of just barrel through.
"It's almost like they're constructing their team as if Deshaun Watson isn't a part of it," she continues. "They've gotta move forward here and find the answer. Because I do think the fan base will forgive. If they hit on a quarterback and this young guy comes out and, let's just say, beats Deshaun in camp and the Browns head to the playoffs next year with a rookie quarterback? I think there will be some forgiveness."
It makes sense that the Browns could be ready to move on from Watson. The team has yet to experience the version of the quarterback they hoped for when he signed a record-breaking deal back in March 2022, and his acquisition is widely considered a failed one. And now that a setback in his recovery from a torn Achilles could keep him sidelined into the start—or possibly for the majority—of next season, Cleveland needs to find another quarterback it feels confident starting in his place.
That means drafting someone new, starting a veteran like current backup Jameis Winston, or bringing someone in via free agency. (Though, for what it's worth, Russini claimed on Scoop City that drafting a rookie signal-caller was always part of the team's plan.)
As of right now, the top QB draft prospects are Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward, so the Browns are currently in place to land one of the two. As for possible free agents, we'll have to see, though one ESPN analyst seems to believe Kirk Cousins could be the move.