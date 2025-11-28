Vikings Make Official Quarterback Decision Amid J.J. McCarthy Injury
With quarterback J.J. McCarthy sidelined and in concussion protocol, the Vikings will start a different rookie Sunday against the Seahawks.
Max Brosmer will get the ball for Minnesota against Seattle, the Vikings announced Friday afternoon. This will be the first career start for Brosmer, 24.
His story is unique: the Davenport, Iowa native played four seasons at New Hampshire, making the FCS All-America team in 2023. After that season, he transferred to Minnesota and posted 18 touchdown passes against eight interceptions in ‘24.
McCarthy’s stint in concussion protocol comes amid much consternation in the Twin Cities over his play, which has declined in recent weeks during a difficult rookie season. The Michigan product has thrown six touchdowns against 10 interceptions, including two in each of his last three games against the Ravens, Bears and Packers.
Meanwhile, ex-Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold—now the Seahawks’ signal-caller—has thrown 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in an apparent repeat of his 2024 breakthrough.