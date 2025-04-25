Travis Hunter Officially Has His Jersey Number with the Jaguars
Travis Hunter's dreams officially came true on Thursday night when he was drafted—as both a wide receiver and a cornerback—by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 overall pick.
Now? He officially has his jersey number.
As shared by the Jaguars' X (formerly Twitter) account, Hunter will wear the No. 12 in Duval. Here's a look at his new digs:
Hunter donned No. 12 at both of his collegiate stops at Jackson State and Colorado, and has worn the number since his high school days at Collins Hill in Suwanee, Georgia. He's taking the digits from quarterback Nick Mullens, who was assigned the number when he was signed by the Jags to back up Trevor Lawrence this offseason.
After trading up from pick No. 5, Jacksonville selected the two-way star second overall and according to head coach Liam Coen, the team has plans to play him on both sides of the ball.