SI

Travis Hunter Officially Has His Jersey Number with the Jaguars

The two-way star has his new digs.

Mike Kadlick

The two-way star officially has a jersey number with the Jaguars.
The two-way star officially has a jersey number with the Jaguars. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Travis Hunter's dreams officially came true on Thursday night when he was drafted—as both a wide receiver and a cornerbackby the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 overall pick.

Now? He officially has his jersey number.

As shared by the Jaguars' X (formerly Twitter) account, Hunter will wear the No. 12 in Duval. Here's a look at his new digs:

Hunter donned No. 12 at both of his collegiate stops at Jackson State and Colorado, and has worn the number since his high school days at Collins Hill in Suwanee, Georgia. He's taking the digits from quarterback Nick Mullens, who was assigned the number when he was signed by the Jags to back up Trevor Lawrence this offseason.

After trading up from pick No. 5, Jacksonville selected the two-way star second overall and according to head coach Liam Coen, the team has plans to play him on both sides of the ball.

More NFL Draft on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL