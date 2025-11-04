SI

What the Jaguars’ WR Room Looks Like After Trading for Jakobi Meyers

Jacksonville is bolstering their pass-catching group around quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Mike Kadlick

Jakobi Meyers is headed to the Jaguars.
Jakobi Meyers is headed to the Jaguars. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
The Jaguars made a major move ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, acquiring wide receiver Jakobi Meyers from the Raiders.

The deal—which sends a fourth- and a sixth-round pick to Las Vegas in exchange for the veteran—adds an experienced pass catcher to quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s arsenal in Jacksonville as they continue to build on their 5–3 start to the 2025 season.

What the trade also does, frankly, is add an extra body to the Jaguars’ wide receiver room after they placed WR/DB Travis Hunter on injured reserve last week with a knee injury. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the rookie is not expected to be out long-term, so the addition of Meyers will both add stability now and eventually contribute to what could be considered a loaded group once everyone is healthy.

Here’s a look at the Jaguars’ revamped wide receiver room following their trade for Meyers.

Updated Jaguars Wide Receiver Room After Trade for Jakobi Meyers

Jaguars wide receivers
The Jaguars have added to their wide receiver room with the addition of Jakobi Meyers. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Hunter on IR and Meyers soon to be added, here’s what Jacksonville’s active roster looks like in the wide receiver department.

Dyami Brown
Jakobi Meyers
Tim Patrick
Brian Thomas Jr.
Austin Trammell
Parker Washington

The star of the show is former first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr., who leads the Jaguars in yards (420), receptions (30), and targets (60). Behind him are veterans Dyami Brown, Tim Patrick, and Parker Washington. Austin Trammell was signed from the practice squad to the active roster following Hunter's injury last week.

Updated Jaguars Wide Receiver Depth Chart After Trade for Jakobi Meyers

Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr.
Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. have a new teammate in Jakobi Meyers. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here’s a look at how Jacksonville’s wide receiver’s stack up depth-chart wise, and where Meyers will fit in:

WR

WR

WR

Brian Thomas Jr.

Jakobi Meyers

Parker Washington

Dyami Brown

Tim Patrick

Austin Trammell

The Jaguars, with their new wide receiver, are headed to Houston in Week 10 for an AFC South matchup against the Texans. Kick off from NRG Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

