Raiders Send WR Jakobi Meyers to Jaguars Months After He Requested a Trade

The receiver landed in Jacksonville.

Madison Williams

The Raiders traded Jakobi Meyers to the Jaguars.
The Raiders are trading receiver Jakobi Meyes to the Jaguars, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline. In return, Jacksonville is sending fourth- and sixth-round picks to Las Vegas.

Meyers was set to become a free agent this offseason.

The receiver requested a trade from the Raiders back in August, but Las Vegas had no intentions of trading him at the time. When he was asked about this request just a couple weeks ago, Meyers expressed his desire to still end up elsewhere in a trade, but he knew he had no control over that. In the end, he got what he wanted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

