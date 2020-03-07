2020 NFL Draft: How Does Florida Cornerback C.J. Henderson Fit In With the Jaguars’ Secondary?

As the 2020 offseason progresses, JaguarReport is going to be taking extended looks of some NFL draft prospects who could theoretically make sense for the Jaguars at some point in April.

In this version, we examine University of Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson, one of the most athletic and respected cornerbacks in this year's draft class. Henderson has flashed elite ability as a Gator in the past and was one of this year's biggest winners at the NFL Scouting Combine and is expected to be one of the first corners drafted in April. With the Jaguars' shakeup in the secondary, how much of a fit would Henderson be in the first round?

Overview

Henderson was a cornerstone for the Gators' defense from the day he stepped onto campus. Appearing in 11 games as a freshman, he recorded 22 tackles, four interceptions, four pass deflections, and two pick-sixes, earning him Freshman All-SEC honors.

As a sophomore, Henderson earned a spot as a full-time starter, starting all 13 games throughout the season. He recorded 38 tackles, two interceptions, five pass deflections, two forced fumbles, three sacks, and five tackles for loss on his way to being named to the Coaches’ All-SEC Second Team. It was in 2018 when it became clear that Henderson was one of the nation's top cornerback and a rising draft prospect thanks to his performances in big games throughout the season.

In his junior season in 2019, Henderson's production slipped but he still flashed the elite physical tools that make him such an enticing prospect. Making only nine starts due to an ankle injury, Henderson recorded 33 tackles, 11 pass deflections, three tackles for loss, and a sack. While he recorded no interceptions, he was still named to the Coaches' All-SEC First Team.

What C.J. Henderson does well

Henderson is simply one of the best athletes on the field every time he steps on it. He had an elite performance at the combine with a 4.39 40-yard dash and 37.5-inch vertical jump after measuring in at 6-foot-1, 204-pounds, and this speed shows up on the field.

Henderson moves effortlessly and has the long speed to run with wide receivers vertically, as well as the hustle and speed to catch ball-carriers from behind even if he is on the other side of the field. This showed up a lot during his time at Florida as he frequently ran down plays from behind to prevent scores. He also has the explosion and start-and-stop ability to be a lethal blitzer from the secondary, exploding downhill to stop plays before they begin.

Thanks to his movement skills, Henderson can play a number of coverages. In press coverage, Henderson has the strength and agility to get physical with wide receivers and mirror them at the line. He is fluid when flipping his hips as well, showing quick footwork and transitions and zero signs of stiffness.

In off coverage, Henderson has explosive closing speed that allows him to give cushion and bait quarterbacks into throws before he comes downhill to make a play on the ball. He does a good job of timing his forward steps and playing with patience, giving good indication he can consistently play in off coverage at the next level.

With the ball in the air, Henderson has good eyes and anticipation for making a play at the catch point, giving him the ability to strike and break up passes upon contact. While his ball skills are inconsistent, he is consistent in terms of having a willingness to attack the ball and prevent completions instead of playing reactionary and passive.

What C.J. Henderson needs to improve at

Henderson doesn't have a ton of glaring flaws in his game. The one thing that will be harped on is his tackling ability, but this is a layered issue. While he is frequently willing to explode downhill and provide run support on the boundary, his technique can lead to mixed results. Henderson certainly has flashed good ability as a tackler, but he is ultimately hit or miss in that regard, and the misses tend to stand out.

In coverage, Henderson is a smooth mover who uses his speed to blanket receivers downfield and disrupt passes in front of him, but his overall playmaking ability was maddingly inconsistent in 2019. He missed several opportunities to make a play on the ball and turn pass deflections into interceptions, a part of his game that needs to be developed at the next level to ensure he can reach his potential.

Henderson is terrific at playing passes when he can read the quarterback and explode downhill to attack the ball and receiver, but it is when he is turned to the quarterback that he needs to become more consistent. He isn't as crisp and instinctive when he has to track the ball while running downfield, though he still flashes the ability to make plays on the ball and receivers when tested downfield.

How C.J. Henderson would fit with the Jaguars

Henderson's all-around game doesn't have many glaring flaws. Combine that with his elite athleticism and size for the position, and it is obvious why teams are so high on Henderson and why it is almost a longshot for Henderson to fall to the Jaguars at No. 20.

With the Jaguars now having a major void at cornerback following A.J. Bouye's and Jalen Ramsey's departures over the last calendar year, they need a new No. 1 cornerback who can play a variety of coverages. While Henderson needs to iron out parts of his game, he can fit the bill for what they are missing in the secondary thanks to his versatility, speed, and willingness to be physical.

Henderson would be a solid fit in Jacksonville's Cover 3 heavy scheme thanks to his ability to run with receivers downfield, mirror at the line, and attack the ball and receivers when the play is in front of him. While his tackling can be hit or miss and his ball skills are ultimately inconsistent, neither of these issues are serious enough to cast much doubt on Henderson's NFL projection.