2021 NFL Draft: Analyzing Todd McShay’s First Round Projections for the Jaguars

Who does ESPN draft expert Todd McShay feel like the Jaguars will select in the first round later this month, and what do we make of his projections? We break it down here.

With free agency now over, the official final countdown to April's NFL Draft has begun. Until then, we will take looks at mock drafts from throughout the football industry to reflect on what outside projections for the Jacksonville Jaguars look like.

The Jaguars currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, along with the Los Angeles Rams' first-round pick (No. 25) as a result of the Jalen Ramsey trade. As of this writing, the Jaguars have 10 picks in the upcoming draft.

Free agency is (mostly) over and the entire league is now gearing up for one of the most important days on the NFL calendar.

For every team in the NFL, attention has shifted toward the 2021 NFL Draft. This year's draft is set to be especially important for the Jaguars considering their 10 draft picks, which includes two picks in the first two rounds apiece.

To get an idea of what positions or which names could be options for the Jaguars in the first round, we take a look at some of the players selected for them in recent mock drafts from national analysts and sites. For each pick, our own analysis will be included.

In this edition, we analyze the latest first-round projections from ESPN's Todd McShay. The first pick is obvious, but the No. 25 overall pick is the one pick that it seems like analysts just can't nail down. So, who does McShay mock there, and what do we make of his choices?

No. 1: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

A real shocker, we know. McShay goes the only route any respectable draft analyst could go with this pick, projecting the Jaguars to select Clemson's Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall. Lawrence has always been a near-lock to be the Jaguars' pick at No. 1, but the likelihood has increased even more so since Urban Meyer hit the scouting trail and attended only Lawrence's and Ohio State's pro day.

After months of Meyer and the Jaguars making it clear they were targeting Lawrence, Meyer openly admitted to NBC Sports' Peter King over the weekend that Lawrence is who he has zeroed in on, the first public admission that he is set to be the Jaguars' next franchise quarterback.

"I’d have to say that’s the direction we’re going. I’ll leave that up to the owner when we make that decision official. But I’m certainly not stepping out of line that that’s certainly the direction we’re headed," Meyer told King when asked if there was any mystery the Jaguars would be selecting Lawrence.

The Jaguars simply don't have any other feasible option at this pick. There are minor questions with Lawrence, but not the type of questions there are with the other quarterbacks in this class. Lawrence is a special prospect who could help put the Jaguars on the map. Because of that, he is going to be the first overall pick and is rightfully the player mocked to the Jaguars at No. 1 each time.

Lawrence is 34-2 as a starter, having only lost in the College Football Playoffs (as a sophomore to LSU in the Championship and as a junior to Ohio State in the semifinals). As a freshman, Lawrence defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide for the National Championship. In his career, Lawrence completed 66% of his passes for 10,098 yards (8.9 yards per attempt, 9.8 adjusted yards per attempt) for 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The New York Jets are for all accounts and purposes officially on the clock.

No. 25: Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins

A player who McShay calls a "perfect match" with the Jaguars, Teven Jenkins is one of the top offensive tackle prospects in what is clearly a special class for the position. Jenkins is an elite run blocker who shows the physicality and patience in protection to survive on the edge.

Jenkins has the type of versatility that a team like the Jaguars should prioritize, even if they feel content with their current offensive line. He was a three-year starter for Oklahoma State and spent time at both left and right tackle. Add in his power and natural anchor, and there is plenty of reason to believe Jenkins could play guard as well.

Taking Jenkins would mean potentially drafting a backup, but he could feasibly compete with A.J. Cann at right guard for playing time early on -- or perhaps even compete with Jawaan Taylor at right tackle. With Cam Robinson on the franchise tag in 2021, there is always the chance Jenkins could sit in Year 1 and then take over at left tackle in 2022.

Taking an offensive lineman early on is an interesting proposition for the Jaguars. Their current offensive line has few guaranteed long-term options, but Urban Meyer has continued to make it clear that the Jaguars like the current makeup of their offensive line.

With that said, protecting Trevor Lawrence should be the Jaguars' top priority in the short- and long-term. The franchise's trajectory will depend on how well they can block for him and how many weapons they surround him with. Taking Jenkins may be a bit of a one-year luxury, but it would be a move made for all of the right reasons.

Jacksonville has too many holes on their roster in 2021 and moving forward to turn their noses up at potential long-term starters, which is the type of player Jenkins can be at offensive tackle or even at guard. This isn't a sexy pick by McShay, but it is one that makes sense.