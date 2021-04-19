2021 NFL Draft Profiles: Does USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker Make Sense for the Jaguars at No. 25?

One of the top OL in the 2021 NFL Draft class is Alijah Vera-Tucker, but does he make sense for the Jaguars in the first-round?

The 2021 NFL Draft season is upon us and the first wave of free agency is now over. Now, scouts, coaches, and general managers will hit the road as all eyes will turn to the draft.

Among the 32 teams building their rosters to compete for the next Lombardi Trophy is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who hold 10 picks in this season’s draft -- including the No. 1 overall pick. The Jaguars are entering a new era under Head Coach Urban Meyer, and the 2021 draft will serve as a catalyst to the Jaguars’ rebuild moving into the future.

As we march closer and closer to April’s draft, we will look at individual draft prospects and how they would potentially fit with the Jaguars. Instead of looking at any negatives, we are going to look at what the players do well and if they could match what the Jaguars need at the specific role or position.

In this edition, we review USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, one of the top blockers in the entire draft class. Does he make sense for the team to consider at No. 25 overall?

Overview

A former four-star offensive tackle recruit, Vera-Tucker spent the last two years excelling at two different positions along USC's offensive line, setting him up for future NFL success and as a likely first-round lock.

Vera-Tucker redshirted as a freshman and was a depth player in 2018 as a redshirt freshman. He stepped into a starting role in his redshirt sophomore season in 2019, starting 13 games at left guard. He was a model of consistency for USC's offensive unit, earning Second-Team All-Pac 12 honors as a result.

Vera-Tucker then moved to left tackle in 2020 to replace former first-round pick Austin Jackson. He played just six games, but he was able to display to NFL scouts that he could survive on the edge as opposed to guard. He was named an Honorable Mention All-American and First-Team All-Pac 12 before he declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

What Alijah Vera-Tucker Does Well

Toughness and consistency are the two words that first come to mind when watching Alijah Vera-Tucker. Whether watching his snaps at left guard in 2019 or left tackle in 2020, Vera-Tucker's play was mostly steady and without much interruption. He lost his fair share of reps here and there, especially against Oregon in 2020, but he was more or less a controlled and reliable blocker on a snap-to-snap basis.

Vera-Tucker's control and consistency show up the most in pass protection. While his average arm length shows up at times at tackle, his pass protection reps at guard are fantastic. He wins early in the rep by getting pristine hand placement and rarely having unbalanced or unsettled feet. He plays with a smooth base and his efficiency rate in terms of hitting his aiming points with his punches is extremely encouraging. He also showed the ability to both anchor against nose tackle type defenders and bullrushes, while also having the foot quickness and flexibility to handle quicker three-technique types.

Vera-Tucker's instincts in pass protection are also a huge plus. He keeps his head on a swivel and is very quick to both pass blocks over and take new responsibilities. Blitzes and stunts rarely seemed to phase him -- his awareness and natural reaction quickness make him a safe interior player who could mesh in most schemes.

As a run blocker, Vera-Tucker flashes an exciting ability to finish his blocks at times -- his toughness and willingness to do the dirty work in the middle of the offense can never be questioned. He keeps a wide base and never stops churning his feet, even when he loses the rep at the start. He isn't going to be a world-mover, but he gets the job done. He also excels at double teams, in large part due to the same instincts and hand placement that help him win in pass protection.

Finally, Vera-Tucker consistently shows off a masterclass of how to block at the second level. He takes good angles, hits his aiming points, and has the balance and quickness to quickly reach linebackers. He keeps his feet moving on contact and is able to absorb the defender's blow easily when forced to catch moving defenders.

How Alijah Vera-Tucker Would Fit With the Jaguars

We have gone over it a few times: the Jaguars like their current offensive line, especially the interior of it, but they still need to think about the long-term future of the unit. While the Jaguars have solid starters at each guard spot heading into 2021 with Andrew Norwell and A.J. Cann, both are veterans with contracts expiring after this upcoming season.

Vera-Tucker has the type of skill set where he can thrive in any blocking scheme; he clearly plays with the awareness and instincts that will translate to the NFL level, and he flashed the ability to excel in both gap and zone schemes at USC. He could be a natural fit at either left guard or right guard in 2022, but he could also push for a starting job in 2021. He is pro-ready as an interior line prospect.

Vera-Tucker's experience at left tackle makes him even more valuable. Considering current Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is on a franchise tag and will be a free agent in 2022, the Jaguars need to have as many options as possible to protect Trevor Lawrence's blind side moving forward.

Adding Vera-Tucker would not only give the Jaguars insurance at each guard spot, but he would also give them an in-house option for left tackle in the event Robinson doesn't work out in 2021. While Vera-Tucker is a better fit inside, he could be a solid tackle and would at least ensure the Jaguars aren't panicking to find a replacement for Robinson.

Verdict

Teven Jenkins is a higher-graded player on my board at both guard and tackle so I can't say Alijah Vera-Tucker is the top possible player who could be at pick No. 25 -- but he is close. There just isn't much to say negatively about his game.

If the Jaguars want to make their offensive line a focus or want to take the best player available, Vera-Tucker should easily be in the conversation. It remains to be seen if a team takes him earlier than that due to his fantastic pro day testing and left tackle experience, but he checks all of the boxes for the Jaguars.

