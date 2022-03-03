2022 NFL Draft: 5 Observations on Pederson’s & Baalke’s Remarks at Combine

Trent Baalke and Doug Pederson broke down the Jaguars' roster and offseason at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine; what did they say and what does it mean moving forward?

The NFL Scouting Combine is in full swing. Coaches, general managers and prospects are taking to the podiums as agents and all 32 franchises rub elbows before free agency and April's draft.

The Jaguars have had a noticeable presence at the combine, with head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke leading the charge and speaking on Tuesday, the first day of public remarks from NFL decision-makers.

Baalke and Pederson established themselves in the public as the voices and faces of the Jaguars organization moving forward, while also pointing out where the Jaguars need to improve and the tangible negative reputation the franchise needs to shed.

"Yes, it’s real. It’s a real thing. [Head] Coach [Andy] Reid took over a Chiefs team that I think the year before won one or two games the year before and there is negativity and there is a cloud and you have to try to lift that cloud and in Jacksonville right now until we prove otherwise, that’s who we are," Pederson said.

"That’s why I am excited to really begin to work with this group and bring another set of free agents and another round of draft picks and having the resources that we have to begin to lighten that cloud a little bit.”

So, what did we learn from Baalke and Pederson's comments and what could it mean moving forward? We break it down below.

The No. 1 pick will be either an OL or an EDGE

This has been obvious to us for some time, but the Jaguars did everyone a favor and more or less confirmed it this week at the combine. The Jaguars were never going to take a receiver or cornerback No. 1 overall and safety isn't a position of need (more on that later). As a result of the process of elimination, that leaves the offensive line and defensive line -- two positions Baalke pointed out specifically.

"You have to take the player that you think is the best fit for the organization as a whole and makes the biggest difference. If that’s the offensive tackle position, you do it. If it’s edge rusher, you do it. I’ve always been a big believer in go big or go home," Baalke said. "This draft has a lot of unique players in it. There may not be that clear number one but there’s a lot of very good football players at the top of this draft that we’re obviously going to be in position number one (and) have our pick of those players."

Baalke naming offensive tackle and edge rusher unprompted speaks volumes. The Jaguars' only real choices from a logical point of view at No. 1 would be along the offensive or defensive lines, but it is always good to hear the same viewpoint expressed by the actual team themselves.

Expects Jaguars to look hard at tight ends and offensive line this offseason, but not at safeties

Aside from the previous mention of the offensive tackle group, Baalke also went on to mention the offensive line position as one of the deepest in this year's draft, while also noting the team needs to "protect [Trevor Lawrence] better". Throw these clues in with the fact that the Jaguars have three starting offensive linemen set to hit free agency and it can be a safe conclusion that the Jaguars will look far and wide for answers along the offensive line this offseason.

Another position the Baalke made it clear the Jaguars would look at is tight end. Baalke mentioned the Jaguars like some of their current options in Luke Farrell, Dan Arnold and Chris Manhertz, but he also went on to note it is a key position for them due to Pederson's offense. With only Arnold being a true pass-catcher among the three in-house options, expect for the Jaguars to swing for the fences at tight end once again.

"The tight end position is a focal point. It always is. It has been with Doug’s offense as you mentioned. It is going to be a position that we certainly look to address, but we feel very good about the room that we have there currently right now," Baalke said. "A young guy that we drafted in Luke Farrell out of Ohio State, we picked up Dan Arnold last year in a trade and obviously with Chris Manhertz, we feel very good about that room. Will we add to it? There is a chance we do.”

On the flip side, it was made clear by Baalke that the Jaguars won't exactly be in the safety market like they were last season. The Jaguars took some big swings at safety last offseason in Rayshawn Jenkins and Andre Cisco, while Rudy Ford and Daniel Thomas impressed in limited reps. As a result, don't look for that to be a high priority.

"That is a tough position to navigate in the draft. There are a lot of guys that come into the NFL ranked lower that end up having great careers. It is just a really hard position to gauge," Baalke said.

"I think this draft has some really good prospects in it at every level with that position, the safety position. It is not a strong position of need for us, but if the right player is there at the right time, we are always going to take the value of that player at that pick.”

What the No. 1 focus of the offseason will be

Ultimately, the Jaguars have to make big plays. That doesn't just mean more explosive runs and passes and offensive scores. It also means finding difference-makers on defense who can make game-changing plays and turn the tides of entire contests. With the Jaguars being the worst team in the NFL at forcing turnovers last season and one of the least effective overall pass-rushes, it is of little surprise that the Jaguars want to get more explosive on both offense and defense. They simply need to, and Baalke made that clear this week at the combine.

"It is tough in the National Football League to move the ball 14 plays, 15 plays, 16 plays and score. It just doesn’t happen that often," Baalke said.

"You have to be able to throw a 7-yard dig and turn it into an 80-yard touchdown. You have to have players that can do that. That is the mission this offseason in free agency and the draft – to get more explosive players on both sides of the ball, guys that can change games. That is what you win and lose football games."

Look for this to be the top priority for the Jaguars this offseason. That means playmakers on offense, especially at the wide receiver spot, but it also means finding defenders who can force takeaways and give the Jaguars some much-needed momentum on a week-to-week basis.

Pederson will have a very strong voice in terms of personnel moves

It was made clear this week just how much sway Pederson will have in terms of which players will be joining his roster. Not only did owner Shad Khan point to Pederson's presence and partnership with Baalke as a big reason the franchise would not be hiring an executive vice president, but Pederson himself had some strong convictions when it came to talking about personnel power.

“I am always going to be a coach. I am always going to be a coach and that’s the part I love about the game. Being with the players and coaching the game, but you also know too that you want to coach the players that you can hopefully bring on to your football team and have input there," Pederson said.

"I definitely want to have input and I really feel like with what Trent and I have built so far in less than a month is something that we can continue through free agency and through the draft process and on through training camp as we construct this roster.”

While some head coaches prefer to be more hands-off with the personnel aspect of team-building, it is clear Pederson is going to have an active role for the Jaguars. This doesn't mean either he or Baalke has the final say or authoritative sway over the over, but it does mean Pederson will have his fingerprints all over the franchise's offseason.

Jaguars will listen to offers for No. 1 overall pick

There was no chance the Jaguars were ever going to actually listen to offers for the No. 1 overall pick last season. The Jaguars' entire organization based their 2021 offseason around Trevor Lawrence, so even a king's ransom wasn't going to move the Jaguars off the draft's top selection. This year is quite different, though.

"You are always open for business. Now, whether we’re going to be able to move it or not [we don’t know], but we’re very comfortable taking the pick as well," Baalke said.

"You have to be prepared for anything in this league so to say we won’t shop it is probably not 100 percent correct, but to say we will is not [100 percent correct] either. We’re going to see what comes and if something comes our way and makes sense to us, we’ll make that decision at that time.”

There is no Lawrence in the class who is a clear generational prospect at their position, even at positions of need for the Jaguars like offensive tackle and edge rusher. And as a result, the Jaguars should be expected to be a bit more willing to listen to offers for No. 1 this year. Whether that means they can generate a deal is to be determined, but it should be considered an option.