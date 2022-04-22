2022 NFL Draft: 7-Round Jaguars Projection Entering Final Week

With the draft process just six days away from ending, we take one of our final looks at what the 2022 NFL Draft could maybe look like for the Jaguars.

Six days.

In less than a week, the 2022 NFL Draft will finally commence. All of the debate about the Jaguars' No. 1 pick, what they could do at No. 33, when they will add a receiver -- it will all be over as general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson look to rebuild the Jaguars' roster with 12 picks.

With the draft process drawing to a rapid close, we are taking another look at what a potential seven-round haul could look like for the Jaguars based on what we think would happen. This means matching the Jaguars to players they have shown interest in, as well as identifying players who seem to match what the Jaguars are looking for at certain spots.

So, what could a potential draft haul look like for the Jaguars next week? We try to break it down below in one of our final mock drafts, using PFF's mock draft simulator.

Round 1, No. 1 overall: Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

This is a pick that seems to be coming down to the wire in terms of public perception. Travon Walker has gone from a long-shot to be a top-5 pick to one of the true betting favorites to be the No. 1 overall pick. He belongs in serious consideration to be mocked here, but we stick with Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson as the pick.

In short, Hutchinson is too much of a safe pick on and off the field and could bring immediate potential star power to Jacksonville. Walker is a legit talent and should be able to be unleashed with NFL coaching and schemes that make more of an emphasis on him attacking the edge, especially on third-down.

But Hutchinson -- even for his lack of length -- checks all of the production and athletic benchmarks and looks like as sure-thing as you can get in this year's class. The Jaguars have won just four games in two years and can't afford to get cute with this pick, even if Walker genuinely belongs in the conversation with Hutchinson thanks to his upside.

Round 2, No. 33 overall: Georgia LB Quay Walker

Just looking at the Jaguars' roster, one position that looks like it will require clear attention is linebacker. The Jaguars have just five off-ball linebackers on the roster in Foyesade Oluokun, Shaquille Quarterman, Chapelle Russell, Elijah Sullivan, and Tyrell Adams. That doesn't mean the Jaguars will target linebacker this early, especially since Quarterman impressed when on the field last season and with Russell making big developmental strides. But it does mean the need is there.

In this case, we think the Jaguars take advantage of Quay Walker making it out of the first round. He may not be a household first-round name for fans, but he seemingly has momentum to be a potential top-32 selection next week after serving as one of the leaders of Georgia's defense. Walker is a sure tackler, great in coverage and still has room to get even better with more experience.

Round 3, No. 65 overall: Memphis OG/C Dylan Parham

One player who has seemingly drawn a lot of pre-draft attention from the Jaguars has been Memphis guard/center Dylan Parham. While he won't be a fit for all teams due to his size, he is a clear fit for what the Jaguars are seemingly building on offense. He can play either center or guard depending on how the team seeks to utilize him and Tyler Shatley.

The need is legitimately there for the Jaguars to warrant taking an interior offensive lineman this high, too. They have some solid former draft picks in Ben Bartch and Will Richardson and could always try to slide Walker Little or Jawaan Taylor inside, but Parham just makes sense for them here. He is mobile, plays with a mean streak, tested well, and has shown he can play multiple positions along the offensive line.

Round 3, No. 70 overall: Illinois S Kerby Joseph

A solid athlete with rare length for the position, Kerby Joseph has had a top-30 visit with the Jaguars and is very similar to 2021 third-round selection Andre Cisco. He has range and ball skills to make plays on the ball at all levels of the field, forcing an impressive amount of turnovers in 2022 while earning marks as a deep cover man. He isn't as good downhill or in the box as Cisco, but he is a rangy and fluid athlete who would give the Jaguars a much-needed boost of playmaking in the back-end of the defense as they enter what is likely Rayshawn Jenkins' final year with the team.

Round 4, No. 106 overall: UCLA WR Kyle Phillips

Yes, taking Kyle Phillips would give the Jaguars' offense a "Why don't we just build the whole plane out of slot receivers?" vibe, but he has traits the coaching staff and front office really value. He has some of the quickest feet in the class, can separate at all levels of the field, is a reliable option underneath and has special teams value. He lacks size and length, but he will be open more often than not at the next level and that appears to be a trait the Jaguars value greatly.

Round 5, No. 157 overall: Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar

Taking a move tight end to add to a room that is already led by two move tight ends is a bold move, but at this point in the draft the Jaguars just need to focus on adding playmakers. Charlie Kolar isn't the most physically imposing tight end but he has solid size, hands and impressive production and should be able to get targets over Luke Farrell as a rookie. With Evan Engram and Dan Arnold on one-year deals, the Jaguars need insurance at the position.

Round 6, No. 180 overall: Alabama RB Brian Robinson

More of a grinding running back who is going to get what is blocked for him as opposed to a creative back who can create his own yards, Brian Robinson makes sense for the Jaguars on Day 3. He can get tough yards between the tackles thanks to his physical running style and natural size and strength. He likely isn't more than a No. 3 running back early in his career, but he has impressive feet for a bigger back and matches the type of running backs the Jaguars have shown interest in this offseason.

Round 6, No. 188 overall: Tulsa OT/OG Chris Paul

Likely a guard at the next level, Chris Paul can potentially stick at right tackle if he proves his length issues are overblown. In many respects he is similar to Will Richardson when he was coming out of NC State, offering the versatility to line up in multiple spots while having sound technique in a number of areas. He doesn't have a lot of upside, but he helps add to the depth of an offensive line that needs more young players to develop.

Round 6, No, 197 overall: Alabama EDGE Christopher Allen

An enticing upside player whose college career was derailed by injuries, Christopher Allen flashed big-time talent for Alabama throughout his college career and could have been a Day 2 pick if he didn't miss so much time. The Jaguars get a solid injury discount here in the sixth-round, adding a pass-rusher who can compete with Jordan Smith for a spot in the rotation. He has the traits the Jaguars like in pass-rushers, has length and is from a program general manager Trent Baalke respects.

Round 6, No. 198 overall: Tennessee OG Cade Mays

A solid athlete who started at right tackle for Tennessee, Cade Mays looks more like a guard at the next level with his power-based skill-set. The Jaguars need to continue to add bodies to the offensive line after losing several linemen in free agency and only adding Brandon Scherff. Mays shouldn't be expected to start early on, but he would give the Jaguars another developmental option to work toward the future with.

Round 7, No. 222 overall: Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn

An undersized linebacker who doesn't have the range or quickness to make up for his lack of prototypical size, Jack Sanborn is a grinder who could give the Jaguars a boost on special teams and help replace Dakota Allen and Dylan Moses as a depth linebacker. He is more of a plugger against the run who will make tackles in the box as opposed to downfield or on the perimeter, but he can be trusted to step into a depth role right away.

Round 7, No. 235 overall: Kentucky DL Marquan McCall

The Jaguars already have a couple of nose tackle types on the roster, but there isn't quite a defensive tackle like Kentucky's Marquan McCall. At 342 pounds, there are few defensive linemen as large as McCall who can occupy space as easily. He is more of a gap-plugger than a true disruptive force in the middle of the defensive line, but he adds to the Jaguars' rotation and gives them a true space-eater for 3-4 looks.