2022 NFL Draft: Jaguars Pick Up Future 4th Round Pick in Trade With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Jacksonville Jaguars weren't content with standing pat during the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft. Instead, general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson were bust shedding picks, both via move ups and move downs.

The Jaguars sent two sixth-round picks (No. 188 overall and No. 198 overall) to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, moving up over 30 selections to pick Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner at No. 154, but the Jaguars weren't done there.

Following the selection of Conner, the Jaguars made another trade, dealing No. 157 and No. 235 (seventh round) to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 2023 fourth-round selection.

As a result, the Jaguars have now made three trades: two moves up the board and one move down. The Jaguars first traded the No. 33, No. 106 and No. 180 picks to Tampa Bay for the No. 27 pick, which they used to select linebacker Devin Lloyd. The Jaguars then followed that with the Conner trade and the final trade with Tampa Bay.

Jaguars trades so far have given up: No. 33, No. 106, No. 157, No. 180, No. 188, No. 198, and No. 235. Meanwhile, the Jaguars have gained: No. 27 (Devin Lloyd), No. 154 (Snoop Conner), 2023 fourth-rounder (via Tampa)

"When we offer, we try to just do a fair deal," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said on Thursday.

"So, there wasn't a ton of negotiating. We presented an offer, they came back with a slightly different offer and we settled right in the middle. If you want the player, you want the player. It doesn't pay to try to win every trade. It was a fair trade for both sides. We were just fortunate they were willing to work with us.